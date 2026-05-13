Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bahnbrechende KI-Lösung "Ohne Nadelstiche" als Ersatz für herkömmliche Bluttests "unlocked"?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861320 | ISIN: US9282981086 | Ticker-Symbol: VHY
Tradegate
13.05.26 | 13:44
30,510 Euro
+6,42 % +1,840
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,83031,28014:52
30,10030,57014:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 13:18 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.: Vishay Intertechnology Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

MALVERN, Pa., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, today announced results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 4, 2026.

Highlights

  • 1Q 2026 revenues of $839.2 million
  • Gross margin was 21.0%
  • 1Q 2026 GAAP EPS of $0.05
  • 1Q 2026 book-to-bill of 1.34 with book-to-bill of 1.47 for semiconductors and 1.23 for passive components
  • Backlog at quarter end was 5.7 months

"Vishay's first quarter financial results demonstrate that the Vishay 3.0 strategy is working. As a result of the investments we made to expand capacity of high-growth, high-margin products, Vishay is reliably scaling with our customers. Our top priority going forward is to increase backlog turns to ensure we maintain competitive lead times as consumption accelerates. Execution of this priority will enable Vishay to participate fully in the market upcycle and grow revenue faster than our end markets, expand margins and enhance returns," said Joel Smejkal, president and CEO.

2Q 2026 Outlook
For the second quarter of 2026, management expects revenues in the range of $875 million and $905 million and a gross profit margin in the range of 22.0% +/- 50 basis points.

Conference Call
A conference call to discuss Vishay's first quarter financial results is scheduled for Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET. To participate in the live conference call, please pre-register here. Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, and unique PIN.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com.

There will be a replay of the conference call available on the Investor Relations website approximately one hour following the call and will remain available for 30 days.

About Vishay
Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and healthcare markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech®. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); and EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as free cash, EBITDA, and EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. The calculation of these measures are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including forecasted revenues and margins, return on capital investment, capacity expansion, product lead times, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions such as "will," "expect," "going forward" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; volatility in prices for metals and materials; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Contact:
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Executive Vice President, Corporate Development
+1-610-644-1300

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Summary of Operations
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)
Fiscal quarters ended
April 4, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 29, 2025
Net revenues- 839,242 - 800,922 - 715,236
Costs of products sold 662,630 644,135 579,682
Gross profit 176,612 156,787 135,554
Gross margin 21.0- 19.6- 19.0-
Selling, general, and administrative expenses 154,488 141,999 134,739
Operating income 22,124 14,788 815
Operating margin 2.6- 1.8- 0.1-
Other income (expense):
Interest expense (9,973- (9,748- (8,790-
Other 701 537 3,747
Total other income (expense) - net (9,272- (9,211- (5,043-
Income (loss) before taxes 12,852 5,577 (4,228-
Income tax expense (benefit) 5,688 4,591 (136-
Net earnings (loss)- 7,164 - 986 - (4,092-
Basic earnings (loss) per share- 0.05 - 0.01 - (0.03-
Diluted earnings (loss) per share- 0.05 - 0.01 - (0.03-
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 136,045 135,727 135,799
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 137,471 136,730 135,799
Cash dividends per share- 0.10 - 0.10 - 0.10
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited - In thousands)
April 4, 2026 December 31, 2025
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents- 479,357 - 514,966
Short-term investments 191 265
Accounts receivable, net 369,222 381,802
Inventories:
Finished goods 182,179 182,444
Work in process 347,994 331,347
Raw materials 260,611 245,412
Total inventories 790,784 759,203
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 237,429 231,004
Total current assets 1,876,983 1,887,240
Property and equipment, at cost:
Land 86,093 86,399
Buildings and improvements 836,309 839,856
Machinery and equipment 3,503,626 3,477,884
Construction in progress 509,318 464,475
Allowance for depreciation (3,215,047- (3,195,455-
1,720,299 1,673,159
Right of use assets 116,526 119,746
Deferred income taxes 182,693 183,016
Goodwill 180,224 180,390
Other intangible assets, net 74,396 78,487
Other assets 111,434 112,122
Total assets- 4,262,555 - 4,234,160
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued)
(Unaudited - In thousands)
April 4, 2026 December 31, 2025
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable- 238,954 - 214,984
Payroll and related expenses 166,690 164,114
Lease liabilities 26,166 26,546
Other accrued expenses 269,049 300,031
Income taxes 11,376 14,751
Total current liabilities 712,235 720,426
Long-term debt less current portion 983,090 950,893
Deferred income taxes 97,717 96,818
Long-term lease liabilities 92,458 95,799
Other liabilities 131,702 109,228
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 169,488 172,723
Total liabilities 2,186,690 2,145,887
Equity:
Common stock 12,402 12,351
Class B convertible common stock 1,210 1,210
Capital in excess of par value 1,109,461 1,101,086
Retained earnings 885,771 892,232
Accumulated other comprehensive income 67,021 81,394
Total equity 2,075,865 2,088,273
Total liabilities and equity- 4,262,555 - 4,234,160
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited - In thousands)
Three fiscal months ended
April 4, 2026 March 29, 2025
Operating activities
Net earnings (loss)- 7,164 - (4,092-
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 58,211 53,773
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (41- 189
Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 11,065 9,030
Deferred income taxes 541 1,573
Stock compensation expense 12,273 6,051
Other (1,476- (1,380-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities (24,068- (49,046-
Net cash provided by operating activities 63,669 16,098
Investing activities
Capital expenditures (110,661- (61,569-
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 66 279
Purchase of short-term investments (126- (21,899-
Maturity of short-term investments 198 27,832
Other investing activities 396 (661-
Net cash used in investing activities (110,127- (56,018-
Financing activities
Net proceeds on revolving credit facility 31,000 82,000
Dividends paid to common stockholders (12,401- (12,352-
Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders (1,210- (1,210-
Repurchase of common stock - (12,538-
Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards (3,861- (3,893-
Net cash provided by financing activities 13,528 52,007
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,679- 7,029
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (35,609- 19,116
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 514,966 590,286
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period- 479,357 - 609,402
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Reconciliation of Free Cash
(Unaudited - In thousands)
Fiscal quarters ended
April 4, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 29, 2025
Net cash provided by operating activities- 63,669 - 149,362 - 16,098
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 66 308 279
Less: Capital expenditures (110,661- (94,802- (61,569-
Free cash- (46,926- - 54,868 - (45,192-
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Reconciliation of EBITDA
(Unaudited - In thousands)
Fiscal quarters ended
April 4, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 29, 2025
Net earnings (loss)- 7,164 - 986 - (4,092-
Interest expense- 9,973 - 9,748 - 8,790
Interest income (3,038- (2,753- (3,877-
Income taxes 5,688 4,591 (136-
Depreciation and amortization 58,211 57,702 53,773
EBITDA- 77,998 - 70,274 - 54,458
EBITDA margin** 9.3- 8.8- 7.6-
** EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.