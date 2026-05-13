

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Samsonite Group S.A. (1910.HK) announced a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $37.7 million, or $0.023 per share. This compares with $55.2 million, or $0.034 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Samsonite Group S.A. reported adjusted earnings of $36.5 million or $0.026 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to $829.1 million from $796.6 million last year.



Samsonite Group S.A. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $37.7 Mln. vs. $55.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.023 vs. $0.034 last year. -Revenue: $829.1 Mln vs. $796.6 Mln last year.



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