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WKN: A3EHNY | ISIN: SE0020356970 | Ticker-Symbol: NWG0
Frankfurt
13.05.26 | 08:04
8,830 Euro
-0,84 % -0,075
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW WAVE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW WAVE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7959,03016:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 14:30 Uhr
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New Wave Group AB: Annual General Meeting of New Wave Group AB (publ)

New Wave Group AB held its Annual General Meeting in Kosta on May 13, 2026

  • The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to distribute SEK 3.00 per share in two dividend installments, with May 18, 2026, and December 4, 2026, as record dates. The dividend will be SEK 1.50 per share per installment.
  • Each of the Board members and the CEO were granted discharge from liability for the financial year 2025.
  • Remuneration to the Board and the Audit Committee was decided as follows. Remuneration of SEK 650,000 will be paid to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 270,000 to each of the other Board members, except for the CEO of the company. Remuneration to the Audit Committee will be SEK 200,000 to be distributed within the committee, and SEK 150,000 was allocated for the Board to distribute to Board members for strategic work outside normal Board work.
  • Kinna Bellander, Susanne Given, Pernilla Jansson, Torsten Jansson, Ralph Mühlrad and Olof Persson were re-elected as Board members. Lars-Erik Danielsson was elected as a new Board member from August 1, 2026.
  • Olof Persson was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.
  • Deloitte AB was re-elected as auditor.
  • The Board was authorized to, on one or more occasions, decide on an increase in the company's share capital by a total of no more than SEK 12,000,000 through the issuance of no more than 8,000,000 series B shares. The authorization includes the right to decide on deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, except for decisions on new issues where the consideration consists solely of cash. The authorization also includes the right to decide on new issues with provisions for non-cash consideration or subscription with set-off rights or otherwise with conditions referred to in Chapter 13, Section 5, first paragraph, item 6 of the Swedish Companies Act. The reasons for deviating from the shareholders' preferential rights are that the newly issued shares will be used to finance acquisitions of companies or businesses or parts thereof.
  • The Board was authorized to, on one or more occasions, obtain financing of the type covered by the provisions of Chapter 11, Section 11 of the Swedish Companies Act.
  • The Annual General Meeting resolved, pursuant to Chapter 7, Section 26 of the Swedish Companies Act, to add item 16 a) "Presentation of the Board's remuneration report for approval" to the agenda. The Annual General Meeting approved the Board's remuneration report.

Minutes from the Annual General Meeting with full decisions will be published on the company's website www.nwg.se.

____________________________

Kosta, May 13, 2026
New Wave Group AB (publ)
The Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Torsten Jansson, CEO and Group CEO, +46 31 712 89 01, torsten.jansson@nwg.se
Göran Härstedt, 1st Senior Vice President, +46 703 62 56 11, goran.harstedt@nwg.se

About Us
New Wave Group is a growth company group that designs, acquires and develops brands and products in the corporate, sports & leisure and gifts & home furnishings sectors.
In 2025, the group had a revenue of SEK 10 billion, and the parent company's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. The group's headquarters are located in Gothenburg, Sweden. www.nwg.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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