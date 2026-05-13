Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: GTC) ("Getty" or the "Company") is excited to announce the addition of a second drill rig to its ongoing spring drilling program, marking a significant step forward in its resource and exploration strategy. In conjunction with this operational milestone, the Company has officially commenced the application process to list its common shares on the OTC-QX Best Market ("OTCQX") and has appointed a new Manager, Corporate Communications to strengthen investor engagement, stakeholder relations, and compliance initiatives.

Drill Program Update

Two drill rigs are now in operation on site, as the Company aggressively moves forward with its drilling program, focused initially at Getty North. Over 3,000 metres of drilling have been completed to date.

The program is part of Getty's two-pronged resource and exploration-focused strategy in the district, with the primary goal of expanding and confirming the resource potential at both the Getty North and Getty South deposits. These deposits were historically drilled to shallow depths, in a significantly lower copper price environment, with limited geological controls and minimal modern multi-element assay data. Results and additional updates will be released as the program progresses.







Image 1: Second drill rig on site at Getty North



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OTC Listing

The Company's common shares currently trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "GTC" and in the United States on the Pink Open Market under the symbol "GTCDF." The uplisting to OTCQX is a strategic initiative to enhance the Company's visibility within the U.S. investment community and provide current and future shareholders with a more transparent and efficient trading platform.

Chief Executive Officer, Ryan O'Regan, comments:

"As we ramp up 2026 drilling activities, increasing our accessibility to U.S. investors is a high priority. The OTCQX is a recognized market that requires companies to be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification process, which we believe will provide our stakeholders with greater confidence and improved liquidity."

The listing of the Company's common shares on the OTCQX remains subject to the approval of the OTC Markets Group and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements. The Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange as its primary listing.

Corporate Communications Engagement

As the Company continues to progress with its drilling program, it is actively undertaking various initiatives to boost awareness of Getty's projects, improve the communications flow and compliance. To support these efforts, the Company has entered into a consulting agreement with Fernanda Dau as Manager, Corporate Communications.

"We are pleased to welcome Fernanda to the Getty team. She will contribute to corporate affairs and communications, and compliance-support functions. Fernanda brings valuable industry experience, having worked with a number of mining companies such as First Majestic and Gatos Silver," stated Ryan O'Regan, Chief Executive Officer.

Qualified Persons

Roy Greig, Ph.D., P.Geo., the Responsible Officer for Getty and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved technical information contained in this news release.

About Getty Copper Inc.

Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: GTC) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the Highland Valley Copper District of British Columbia, Canada. Its flagship 82% owned Getty Project is located near Logan Lake, adjacent to Teck's Highland Valley Copper Mine, and has the potential to be a significant new source of copper and molybdenum in the district.

Contact Information

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Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Getty's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding: the Company's proposed listing on the OTCQX, including the anticipated approval of the listing and the expected benefits thereof; the Company's continued listing on the TSX Venture Exchange; the Company's plans to increase accessibility to U.S. investors and enhance visibility within the U.S. investment community; the anticipated services to be provided by the Company's investor relations and corporate affairs consultant, including investor engagement, corporate messaging, capital markets visibility, conference planning, marketing materials, news updates and social media management; the payment of any compensation by the Company for investor relations services; the Company's drilling activities, including the continuation, focus and advancement of its spring drilling program at Getty North; and the potential of the Getty Project to be a significant new source of copper and molybdenum in the Highland Valley Copper District..

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third parties, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; the occurrence of a force majeure; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297263

Source: Getty Copper Inc.