Highlights:

Historical drilling data indicates near surface high grade Cu targets at Getty South

Initial target: IP chargeability anomaly down-plunge of the Trojan Zone high grade mineralization

Drilling to commence immediately as part of ongoing exploration program

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: GTC) ("Getty" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on a drill target identified at Getty South, a potential satellite deposit within the Company's Getty Project (the "Project") in the Highland Valley District. The target was identified through the Company's ongoing review of historical exploration data across the Project.

Getty has completed a compilation and review of historical drilling data at Getty South. The database includes mainly drill holes completed in the 1970s and earlier, many of which were only partially sampled with no geological logs and uncertain locations. The review also included relogging of 13 drill holes completed in 1996 totaling 2,579 metres, all of which were fully sampled and assayed.

This drilling data, combined with information from trenching and geological mapping shows that discrete breccia-hosted higher grade copper zones within Getty South have been only partly defined. One of the most significant of these is the Trojan Zone, which includes the historical Trojan Mine. Reported historical drill intercepts1 include:

1.3% Cu over 23.2 m from 1.2 m depth in U-4

0.9% Cu over 12.2 m from 13.7 m depth in U-5

1.1% Cu over 9.1 m from 18.3 m depth in U-6

1.7% Cu over 25 m from 18.3 m depth in U-9

0.63% Cu over 20 m from 52.5 m depth in GS96-06

0.8% Cu over 8.8 m from 72.8 m depth in U-1

0.8% Cu over 39 m from 72.9 m depth in U-3 (The deepest intersection to date, 125m vertically below surface; hole collared underground)

Notably, the Trojan Zone is partly coincident with an IP chargeability anomaly which strengthens at depth beneath historical drilling. IP anomalies indicate the presence of disseminated sulfide mineralization, which is very encouraging as chalcopyrite is by far the most abundant sulfide mineral encountered in drilling at Getty South. This anomaly and others across the property have been better defined by 3D inversions of historical geophysical data completed as part of the Company's ongoing district-scale exploration targeting work.

"Getty South has always been one of the most compelling targets within our district-scale Highland Valley land package. Our recent technical work has highlighted the potential for higher-grade near-surface copper mineralization associated with the historical Trojan Zone, and the IP anomaly gives us a strong vector for the next phase of drilling. We are excited to begin testing this target immediately as part of our ongoing 2026 exploration program." - CEO, Ryan O'Regan

The Trojan Zone will be the initial target of the planned drill program at Getty South. Planned drill holes ranging from 150 to 500 metres are designed to determine the geometry, grade, and mineralogy of extensions to the near-surface high-grade zones, while also testing geophysical anomalies located down-plunge of the high-grade breccia zones.

Image 1: Field crews at Getty South with the historic Trojan Mine (entrance capped, concrete pad at center left) and Teck Resources' Highland Valley Copper Mine in the background.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12291/298838_b9ce1b8aa47e7a64_001full.jpg

Figure 1: Getty South Cross Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12291/298838_b9ce1b8aa47e7a64_002full.jpg

Figure 1 Highlights the location of the IP chargeability anomaly that coincides with and underlies the high-grade mineralization at the Trojan Zone. The anomaly is considered prospective, as elevated IP chargeability indicates the presence of sulfides.

Figure 2: Getty Central Area Satellite Targets Plan Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12291/298838_b9ce1b8aa47e7a64_003full.jpg

References

Reported here for the first time based on data relied on for the non-current report Parkinson, C.L. and Fayram, T.S., 2009, National Instrument 43-101 Preliminary Feasibility Study Technical Report of the Getty Copper Project. The Company has not yet been able to verify the details of all historical drill holes at Getty South.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Roy Greig, Ph.D., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" and who is an officer of the Company - Vice President of Exploration.

About Getty Copper Inc.

Getty Copper Inc. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the Highland Valley region of British Columbia, Canada. Its flagship, 82% owned Getty Project is located near Logan Lake and adjacent to Teck's Highland Valley Copper Mine and has potential to be a significant new source of copper and molybdenum in the district.

Contact Information

For more information or to join our mailing list, please contact:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Getty's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding: the Company's strategic plans and objectives; the timing, scope, commencement and results of planned exploration and drilling programs; the interpretation of historical exploration and geophysical data and the prospectivity of geophysical anomalies and exploration targets; the potential to expand, upgrade or improve existing mineral resource estimates; the identification, continuity and distribution of higher-grade mineralization; the potential for district-scale mineralization; the advancement, development and potential economic viability of the Getty Project; and the Company's outlook, including expectations for exploration results and project advancement.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third parties, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; the occurrence of a force majeure; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298838

Source: Getty Copper Inc.