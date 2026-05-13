

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, Snam S.p.A. (SNM0.F) announced its first-quarter financial result, reporting a 40.5 percent decline in earnings to 292 million euros from last year's 491 million euros.



On an adjusted basis, earnings totaled 375 million euros compared to 406 million euros in the previous year.



Total revenues rose 3 percent, to 999 million euros from 970 million euros in the prior year.



The company noted that the results are well on track to meet the full year 2026 guidance, which expects adjusted net profit of above 1.45 billion euros for the period.



Snam's stock is currently trading at 12.80 euros on the Frankfurt Exchange.



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