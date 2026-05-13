Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis successfully issues €300 million Eurobond

PRESS RELEASE

Arcadis successfully issues €300 million Eurobond

Amsterdam, 13 May 2026 - Arcadis, the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, announces the successful pricing of its €300 million Eurobond issuance.

The €300 million Eurobond is issued with a 4.00 per cent annual coupon rate and will mature on 20 May 2031. The bond issuance is part of Arcadis' ongoing proactive management of its funding and debt maturity profile. The net proceeds of the bond will be used for the refinancing of existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

The offering was well received by investors, attracting strong interest from a broad base of institutional investors.

Commenting on the announcement, Simon Crowe, CFO of Arcadis, said: "We are very pleased with the successful execution of our bond issuance in the current market environment and the strong support received from a broad and diverse group of investors. This transaction represents an important step in further strengthening our capital structure and extending our maturity profile."

Settlement of the notes is expected to take place on 20 May 2026. Application has been made for the notes to be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Euro MTF Market.

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS

Christine Disch | +31 (0)615376020 | christine.disch@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We are around 34,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. We operate in over 30 countries, and reported €5 billion in gross revenues for 2025. www.arcadis.com

DISCLAIMER

Not for distribution to any U.S. person or any person located or resident in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction where it is unlawful to distribute this announcement.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. This announcement is not for release, distribution or publication, whether directly or indirectly and whether in whole or in part, to U.S. persons or into or in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or any (other) jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.

The notes are not and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act") and will also not be registered with any authority competent with respect to securities in any state or other jurisdiction of the United States of America. The notes may not be offered or sold in the United States of America without either registration of the notes or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act being applicable. There will not be a public offering of the notes in the United States of America.

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