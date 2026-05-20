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WKN: A0Q163 | ISIN: NL0006237562 | Ticker-Symbol: HIJ2
Tradegate
20.05.26 | 16:53
35,460 Euro
+0,40 % +0,140
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
AMX
STOXX Europe 600
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ARCADIS NV Chart 1 Jahr
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ARCADIS NV 5-Tage-Chart
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35,28035,42018:26
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 16:58 Uhr
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Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis shareholders appoint board members and approve dividend

PRESS RELEASE

Arcadis 2026 Annual General Meeting

Arcadis shareholders appoint board members and approve dividend

  • Heather Polinsky appointed as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
  • Carl Trowell appointed to the Arcadis Supervisory Board for a four-year term
  • Micheal Putnam reappointed to the Arcadis Supervisory Board for a two-year term
  • Shareholders approved the company's dividend proposal of €1.05 per ordinary share

Amsterdam, 20 May 2026 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the world's leading company in delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, confirms that all resolutions that were brought up for vote were adopted during its annual General Meeting earlier today.

Heather Polinsky was appointed as CEO and chair of the Executive Board for a term of four years.

Carl Trowell was appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board. Carl will become a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and the Sustainability Committee.

Michael Putnam was re-appointed as member of the Supervisory Board for a term of two years. He will remain Vice Chair of the Supervisory Board, continue as Chair of the Sustainability Committee, and retain his roles on the Audit and Risk Committee and the Arcadis Selection Committee.

Michiel Lap retired from the Supervisory Board after 11 years of service and Peter de Wit succeeded Michiel as Chair of the Supervisory Board. Deanna Goodwin also retired from the Supervisory Board. Robert Swaak assumed her role as the Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee.

Shareholders approved the company's dividend proposal of €1.05 per ordinary share, representing 39% of net income from operations in 2025. The proposal is in accordance with Arcadis' dividend policy which aims for a pay-out of 30-40% of net income from operations.

The voting outcome per agenda item will be published on the Arcadis website in the coming days.

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS
Christine Disch | +31 (0)615376020 | christine.disch@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS
Arcadis is the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We are more than 35,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. We operate in over 30 countries, and reported €5 billion in gross revenues for 2025. www.arcadis.com?

Attachment

  • Arcadis 2026 Annual General Meeting Press Release

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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