Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis Q1 2026 Trading Update: Strong order intake and strategic progress

PRESS RELEASE | Arcadis First Quarter 2026 Trading Update

Strong order intake and strategic progress

Strong Order Intake of €1.1B with 1.19x book-to-bill, backlog of €3.8B with 4.6% organic growth 1) ytd

ytd Net Revenues of €933 million, with 0.8% organic growth yoy

Operating EBITA Margin 2) at 11.0% (Q1'25: 10.9%) supported by the cost-out and rightsizing actions

at 11.0% (Q1'25: 10.9%) supported by the cost-out and rightsizing actions Capital Markets Day on September 29, 2026 to set mid-term strategy for 2027-2029

Amsterdam, 30 April 2026 - Arcadis, the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets, reports first quarter results with strong order intake of €1.1 billion, Net Revenues of €933 million representing 0.8% year-on-year growth, while Operating EBITA margin was 11.0% (Q1'25: 10.9%).

Heather Polinsky, CEO Nominee Arcadis, said: "During the quarter we made good progress executing on our strategic priorities: focusing on high growth markets, simplifying the organization to accelerate execution and driving cultural change. While the full benefits of these actions will be realized over time, we are already seeing positive early momentum in our order intake and pipeline opportunities. First quarter revenue growth stepped up, led by Mobility, while performance in our Water and Energy solutions remained strong. Margins were supported by our cost-out program and rightsizing actions. We continued to invest in our high growth markets, as well as digital and AI-embedded solutions. We remain a resilient company, focused on execution and value creation, and look forward to providing a comprehensive update on our strategy and medium-term financial targets at our Capital Markets Day in September."

KEY FIGURES

in € millions First Quarter Period ended 31 March 2026 2026 2025 change Net revenues 933 972 -4% Organic growth (%)1) 0.8% 0.0% EBITDA 112 111 1% EBITDA margin (%) 12.0% 11.4% Operating EBITDA2) 127 133 -5% Operating EBITDA margin (%) 13.6% 13.7% EBITA 87 83 5% EBITA margin (%) 9.4% 8.6% Operating EBITA2) 102 106 -3% Operating EBITA margin (%) 11.0% 10.9% Net Working Capital (%) 12.1% 12.9% Days Sales Outstanding (days) 64 67 Free Cash Flow3) -149 -138 -8% Net Debt 974 920 -6% Order intake 1,109 1,079 3% Order intake organic growth (%)1) 7.3% -5.1% Book-to-bill4) 1.19 1.11 7% Backlog net revenues 3,828 3,699 4% Backlog organic growth (%, ytd)1) 4.6% 2.8% Backlog organic growth (%, yoy)1) 4.5% 14.0% Voluntary turnover 10.9% 11.1%

1) Underlying growth excl. impact of FX, acquisitions, footprint reductions, winddowns or divestments

2) EBIT(D)A excluding restructuring, integration, acquisition, and divestment costs

3) Free cash flow: cash flow from operations adjusted for capex and lease liabilities

4) Book-to-bill: order intake / net revenues



INCOME STATEMENT

Net revenues totaled €933 million, representing 0.8% organic growth and a foreign exchange impact of -5.5%, driven by the US Dollar. Growth was driven by our key markets in US and Europe, partially offset by ongoing challenges in Property & Investment, particularly in Canada and China. Non-operating costs totaled €15 million, mainly related to rightsizing and restructuring actions within Property & Investment and corporate overhead.

ORDER INTAKE & BACKLOG

Backlog totaled €3.8 billion, representing 4.6% organic growth year-to-date. Order intake was strong at €1.1 billion, supported by robust performance across all Global Business Areas. Backlog growth was driven by Water, Climate and Advisory in Resilience. In Places, order intake for Data Centers and Public Facilities was strong, while Property & Investment in Canada remained challenging. Mobility order intake was very strong in the quarter, mainly driven by project extensions in the US, Canada and the UK with significant opportunities in the pipeline.

BALANCE SHEET & CASH FLOW

Net working capital as a percentage of annualized gross revenues was 12.1% (Q1'25: 12.9%), and Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) was 64 days (Q1'25: 67 days). A free cash flow of €-149 million in the quarter was in line with seasonal trends (Q1'25: €-138 million), with continued discipline on billing and cash collection.

STRATEGIC AND OPERATIONAL PROGRESS

Focused on growth

Arcadis continues to concentrate investment on high-growth markets where it has a clear competitive advantage. During the first quarter, the company strengthened leadership in priority sectors and expanded targeted hiring. Arcadis also launched its AI Studio, a dedicated capability that brings together data, digital and domain expertise to develop scalable, client-facing AI solutions that enhance productivity, insight and delivery. In addition, a comprehensive pricing diagnostic was completed, supporting the rollout of a more disciplined, value-based pricing approach to enhance win rates and earnings quality.

A simpler, future-proof operating model

In parallel, Arcadis is simplifying its operating model to improve agility and efficiency. In the first quarter we exited another 250 roles and we continued to proactively address underutilization across the business while intensifying our cost-out actions. The organization is being reoriented around sectors, supported by a new sector leadership team, while core processes around the project pursuit phase continue to be automated to drive productivity.

Driving cultural change

Arcadis is embedding a more commercial, performance-driven culture across the organization. This includes leadership changes, strengthened commercial controls, and more targeted sales incentives focused on key clients. In addition, the company has launched a new short-term leadership incentive program for its top 2,000 leaders, directly linked to individual contribution, commercial outcomes and overall performance. Looking ahead, Arcadis will continue to invest in talent, sharpen incentives and performance management, and empower leaders to operate with greater accountability, entrepreneurial focus and a client-centric mindset.



OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

RESILIENCE

(38% of net revenues) in € millions First Quarter Period ended 31 March 2026 2026 2025 change Net revenues 356 368 -3% Organic growth1) 3.5% 4.0% Order intake 411 476 -14% Backlog net revenues 1,114 1,122 -1% Backlog organic growth (%, ytd)1) 5.1% 9.9% Backlog organic growth (%, yoy)1) 3.3% 8.6%

Resilience net revenue growth was driven by our Water Optimization solution in the US on the back of deep technical expertise, effective AI-integration and strong client relationships. In the UK, water projects related to AMP8 are gaining positive momentum. Our Energy Transition and Advisory had continued strong growth from large transmission, distribution and grid readiness programs for leading clients in Germany and Netherlands. In Environmental Restoration the wind-down of a large contract is being actively managed and higher-value opportunities are progressing through the US pipeline, driven by power, energy and government clients and rising PFAS demand. Backlog growth was solid, primarily supported by Water Optimization, Climate Adaptation and Energy Transition in the US and Europe. In line with our strategic priorities, we are focused on backlog growth driven hiring and commercial upgrades in US Environmental Restoration.

PLACES

(34% of net revenues) in € millions First Quarter Period ended 31 March 2026 2026 2025 change Net revenues 320 355 -10% Organic growth (%)1) -6.0% -2.8% Order intake 376 365 3% Backlog net revenues 1,712 1,589 8% Backlog organic growth (%, ytd)1) 3.1% 0.5% Backlog organic growth (%, yoy)1) 8.6% 9.4%

Places net revenue declined primarily due to Property & Investment in Canada and China where we progressed the restructuring and the repositioning of our Canadian business towards rental, student, and senior housing, as well as transit and data center projects. Growth for public facilities for government clients in the UK was good, whereas it remained subdued in Canada. US pharmaceutical facilities work showed good growth supported by government's onshoring investments, while softness in Europe continued. Technology clients delivered strong data center growth, offset by the wind-down of a large semiconductor contract. Backlog growth was driven by data center projects in the US and UK, as well as government clients in both the US and Europe.



MOBILITY

(28% of net revenues) in € millions First Quarter Period ended 31 March 2026 2026 2025 change Net revenues 257 249 3% Organic growth1) 6.5% -1.6% Order intake 322 239 35% Backlog net revenues 1,002 987 2% Backlog organic growth (%, ytd)1) 6.9% -1.2% Backlog organic growth (%, yoy)1) -0.9% 30.7%

Mobility net revenue growth was strong in US, Canada, the Netherlands, and Germany, driven by key clients and synergy wins in Germany following the WSP Rail acquisition last year. In Australia, revenues increased year-on-year, supported by a high work volume on our largest contracts during the quarter. In UK, the impact from the HS2 related projects wind-down was lower than last year, while an improving rail market also supported revenues. Order intake was very strong during the quarter driven by project extensions in US, Canada and UK. We see large opportunities progressing through the pipeline in Germany, US and Canada, driven by increased road and port activity, particularly in North America. We are hiring to meet backlog and pipeline demand in these key areas, while remaining focused on diversifying the Australian business.

2026 GUIDANCE UNCHANGED

Arcadis had an encouraging start to the year; however, due to increased macroeconomic uncertainty, and 2026 being a transition year focused on repositioning the business, the 2026 guidance remains unchanged.

Arcadis expects organic net revenue growth to be flat and the operating EBITA margin to be between 11.7% and 12.0%, supported by overhead reductions (delivering 40-50 bps of savings), further rightsizing, GEC contribution, and disciplined project selection.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

20 May 2026 - Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

30 July 2026 - Q2 and Half Year 2026 Results

29 September 2026 - Capital Markets Day

29 October 2026 - Q3 2026 Trading Update

Arcadis IR investor calendar: https://www.arcadis.com/en/investors/investor-calendar

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS

Christine Disch | +31 (0)615376020 | christine.disch@arcadis.com

ANALYST WEBCAST

Today at 14:00 CET.

https://www.arcadis.com/en/investors/investor-calendar/2026/q1-2026-trading-update

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We are around 34,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. We operate in over 30 countries, and reported €5 billion in gross revenues for 2025. www.arcadis.com

REGULATED INFORMATION

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DISCLAIMER

Statements included in this press release that are not historical facts (including any statements concerning investment objectives, other plans and objectives of management for future operations or economic performance, or assumptions or forecasts related thereto) are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and are not guarantees. Actual events or the results of our operations could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "could", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "continue", "predict", "potential" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, plans, estimates, assumptions and beliefs that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, our actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

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