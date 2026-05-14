

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. (000815.KS, 000810.KS) reported Thursday higher profit and sales for its first quarter.



In South Korea, the shares traded around 1.2 percent higher at 378,500.00 Korean won.



In the first quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of parent company grew 4.4 percent to 634.67 billion won from last year's 608.13 billion won.



Operating income climbed 8.7 percent to 861.13 billion won from 792.36 billion won a year ago.



Sales grew 9.3 percent to 6.68 trillion won from prior year's 6.11 trillion won. Sequentially, sales grew 9.8 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News