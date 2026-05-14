

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Fujikura Ltd. (FJK.F) released earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY157.163 billion, or JPY94.93 per share. This compares with JPY91.123 billion, or JPY55.05 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 20.7% to JPY1.182 trillion from JPY979.375 billion last year.



Fujikura Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY157.163 Bln. vs. JPY91.123 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY94.93 vs. JPY55.05 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.182 Tn vs. JPY979.375 Bln last year.



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