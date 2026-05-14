

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Fujikura Ltd. (FJK.F, 5803.T), a Japanese maker of power and telecommunication systems, on Thursday announced that it expects a decline in net income for the first half and full year. However, the company projects an increase in sales for both periods.



For the six-month period to September, the company expects a net income of JPY67 billion, down 0.2% from last year. Net income per share is anticipated to be at JPY 40.47. The company projects an operating profit of JPY 92 billion, up 2% from the same period last year. Fujikura anticipates sales of JPY 594 billion, up 6.3% from the previous year.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027, Fujikura expects a net income of JPY 156 billion, down 0.7% from last year. Net income per share is anticipated to be at JPY 94.22. The company projects an operating profit of JPY 211 billion, up 11.8% from the same period last year. Fujikura expects sales of JPY 1.243 trillion, up 5.1% from the previous year.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2027, Fujikura plans to pay a total dividend of JPY 38 per share, down from JPY 225 per share in the previous year.



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