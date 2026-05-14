

HAMAMATSU (dpa-AFX) - Suzuki Motor Corporation (SZKMF.PK) on Thursday reported higher profit for fiscal 2025, mainly supported by increased revenue.



Profit before tax edged up to 730.744 billion yen from 730.220 billion yen in the previous year.



Operating profit, however, fell to 622.909 billion yen from 642.851 billion yen a year earlier.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent rose to 439.267 billion yen or 227.66 yen per share from 416.050 billion yen or 215.65 yen per share last year.



Revenue increased to 6.293 trillion yen from 5.825 trillion yen a year earlier.



For fiscal 2026, the company expects profit attributable to owners of the parent to fall 13.5% to 380 billion yen or 196.97 yen per share. Revenue is expected to rise 8.1% to 6.8 trillion yen.



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