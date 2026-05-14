PowerX, Inc.: PowerX Unveils "PowerX Energy Blade," a Rack-Mounted Battery Energy Storage System for Data Centers

TOKYO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerX, Inc. (Head Office: Tamano City, Okayama Prefecture; Director, President and CEO: Masahiro Ito; Securities Code: 485A) today unveiled the product concept for "PowerX Energy Blade," a rack-mounted battery energy storage system designed for data centers. The system is currently in development, targeting availability in 2027, and the company is now seeking partners for implementation.

As AI adoption drives growing power consumption across computing infrastructure, managing electricity costs and securing stable power supply have become critical challenges for data center operators. New grid connection schemes that allow earlier interconnection by combining demand curtailment during periods of grid congestion are also being discussed.

PowerX Energy Blade is a high-output, rack-mounted battery storage system built to address these challenges. It uses lithium-ion cells optimized for rapid charge and discharge, enabling bidirectional response to grid supply-demand fluctuations within milliseconds. The system supports the 800V DC power delivery required by the latest AI GPUs and can also replace conventional battery backup units (BBUs).

The system turns data centers-traditionally pure power consumers-into flexible grid resources. The battery responds to grid signals within milliseconds, releasing or absorbing power as needed, while PowerX's proprietary Compute Modulation technology dynamically adjusts server workloads so that grid services can be delivered without disrupting the data center's core computing operations.

For data center operators, the system opens new revenue streams through participation in frequency containment reserve (FCR) or similar grid flexibility markets and demand response (DR) programs. Peak shaving and load leveling can also unlock practical benefits such as earlier grid connection under flexible connection schemes, more favorable power supply contracts, and the ability to maximize server deployment within existing power budgets.

PowerX Energy Blade follows the "Mega Power DC" scalable modular data center announced in February 2026, extending the company's battery-powered solution portfolio to building-based data centers. Together, these products advance PowerX's commitment to building the social infrastructure that underpins the AI era-from both the power and computing sides.

A white paper detailing the system's technical concept and demonstration data is available at: https://power-x.jp/datacenter/energy-blade

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Media Contact: pr@power-x.jp

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