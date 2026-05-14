

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Honda Motor Co. (HMC) posted a loss for the year attributable to owners of the parent of 423.9 billion yen, compared to profit of 835.8 billion yen, last year. Loss per share was 106.06 yen compared to profit of 178.93 yen. Operating loss was 414.3 billion yen, compared to profit of 1.2 trillion yen, due mainly to the impact of EV-related losses as well as tariff impacts, which was partially offset by increased profit attributable to price and cost impacts.



Consolidated sales revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 increased by 0.5%, to 21.8 trillion yen from last year, due mainly to increased sales revenue in Motorcycle business, which was partially offset by decreased sales revenue in Automobile business as well as negative foreign currency translation effects.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, Honda projects: sales revenue of 23.15 trillion yen; operating profit of 500.0 billion yen; and profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent of 260.0 billion yen.



Shares of Honda Motor are trading at 1,323 yen, up 4.01%.



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