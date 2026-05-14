

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Seibu Holdings Inc. (SEIBF, 9024.T) Thursday said that its annual attributable profit fell 85 percent from a year ago, due to lower revenue and higher personal expenses. The company also provided an outlook for the year ahead and declared an annual dividend.



On the Tokyo Exchange, 9024.T is currently down 7.1 percent on Thursday's trading at 3,493.00 yen.



The Japanese transport and hospitality holding company reported profit attributable to owners of the parent of 38.86 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2026, down from 258.18 billion yen last year. On a per share basis, profit fell to 150.88 yen from 901.67 yen a year ago.



During the year, operating revenue dropped 43 percent to 513.29 billion yen from 901.13 billion yen in the prior year. Operating profit also declined 84.4 percent to 45.52 billion yen from 292.73 billion yen in the previous year.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, the company predicts attributable profit of 27.0 billion yen and operating revenue of 559.0 billion yen. For the year ahead, Seibu Holdings also declared an annual dividend of 42 yen per share.



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