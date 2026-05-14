Battery X Metals Achieves Milestone with Delivery of Next-Generation Patent-Pending Lithium-Ion Battery Rebalancing Machine Featuring Design Enhancements, Advancing Strategic Commercialization Initiatives

News Release Highlights:

Battery X Metals has taken delivery of three next-generation lithium-ion battery rebalancing machines incorporating design enhancements aligned with the Company's evolving product and platform strategy, representing an important milestone in the continued advancement of its patent-pending battery rebalancing technology. The newly delivered rebalancing machines are expected to support expanded real-world validation activities, continued adapter development for multiple electric vehicle battery architectures, and ongoing technical and commercial evaluation initiatives. Battery X Metals intends to utilize the newly delivered rebalancing machines across research and development, product demonstrations, pilot initiatives, and engagement activities involving prospective strategic partners and industry participants as it advances commercialization readiness initiatives for its battery rebalancing technology.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN:A41RJF) ("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies Inc., has taken delivery of three (3) next-generation, patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing machines, each comprised of a battery cell balancer and charge/discharge cycling module (together, the "Rebalancing Machines"), developed in collaboration with Beijing Pengneng Science & Technology Ltd., the Company's lithium-ion battery rebalancing hardware and software development partner.

In addition to the Rebalancing Machines, the Company has also received battery adapter sets for select electric vehicle ("EV") battery architectures, tooling kits, and a battery lift, forming part of the Company's broader "Battery Rebalancing Kit" intended for future commercial deployment within automotive service networks, subject to continued research and development progress and commercialization readiness initiatives.

Battery Rebalancing Kit

The newly delivered Rebalancing Machines and supporting components are expected to enhance the Company's operational capabilities across ongoing research and development initiatives, real-world validation activities, and continued adapter development targeting multiple EV battery platforms. The systems are also expected to support product demonstrations, pilot initiatives, technical evaluations, and engagement activities involving prospective strategic partners, automotive service providers, dealership networks, fleet operators, and prospective future commercial customers as the Company advances commercialization readiness for its battery rebalancing technology.

Advancing Battery Rebalancing Technology Development and Commercial Evaluation

Battery X Metals is advancing a patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing hardware and software solution designed to address battery performance degradation associated with cell imbalance in lithium-ion battery systems. As lithium-ion batteries age, imbalance between individual cells within a battery pack can contribute to reduced usable capacity, diminished driving range, and accelerated degradation, potentially resulting in premature and costly battery replacement.

The Company's patent-pending rebalancing technology is designed to address these challenges through a proprietary active rebalancing process involving energy redistribution at the cell level, with the objective of restoring usable capacity and extending the remaining useful life of lithium-ion battery systems.

The newly delivered Rebalancing Machines and supporting components are expected to support the Company's ongoing validation initiatives across multiple EV platforms, including continued development of vehicle- and battery-specific adapters intended to interface with a growing range of EV battery architectures. Battery X Metals intends to utilize these initiatives to further evaluate system performance under real-world operating conditions, with the objective of increasing the remaining useful lifespan of compatible EV battery systems for which the Company develops Rebalancing Machine compatibility, continue refining the technical and operational capabilities of the platform, and support ongoing commercialization and market evaluation activities.

Accelerating Commercialization and Market Evaluation

In parallel with its ongoing technical development efforts, and subject to continued research and development progress, Battery X Metals is advancing commercialization and market evaluation initiatives focused on evaluating the integration of its rebalancing technology within existing automotive service ecosystems. The Company intends to utilize the newly delivered systems across a range of product demonstration, pilot, and technical evaluation activities involving automotive service providers, dealership networks, fleet operators, and prospective strategic partners.

These initiatives are intended to support evaluation of commercial use cases, refinement of servicing workflows, and continued engagement with prospective industry participants as Battery X Metals advances commercialization initiatives related to its battery rebalancing technology.

The Problem: Rising EV Adoption Presents New Battery Lifecycle Challenges

In 2024, global EV sales reached approximately 17.1 million units, representing a 25% increase from 20231. With cumulative global EV sales from 2015 to 2023 totaling an estimated over 40 million units2, a significant share of the global EV fleet is expected to exit warranty coverage over the coming years.

By 2031, nearly 40 million electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid vehicles worldwide are anticipated to fall outside of their original warranty coverage3,4. This projection is based on current EV adoption figures and standard industry warranty terms, and underscores a growing risk for EV owners facing battery degradation, reduced capacity, and costly replacement requirements5. As the global EV fleet continues to expand, the demand for technologies that extend battery life, reduce long-term ownership costs, and support a sustainable transition to electric mobility is increasing.

The Solution: Pioneering Next-Generation Technologies to Support Lithium-Ion Battery Longevity

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' proprietary software and hardware technology aims to address this challenge by extending the lifespan of EV batteries. This innovation is being developed with the aim to enhance the sustainability of electric transportation and the goal to provide EV owners with a more cost-effective, environmentally friendly ownership experience by reducing the need for costly battery replacements.

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' rebalancing technology, validated by the National Research Council of Canada ("NRC"), focuses on battery cell rebalancing. The NRC validation demonstrated the technology's ability to effectively correct cell imbalances in lithium-ion battery packs, recovering nearly all lost capacity due to cell imbalance. The validation was conducted on battery modules composed of fifteen 72Ah LiFePO4 cells connected in series. The cells were initially balanced to a uniform state of charge (SOC), with a measured discharge capacity of 71.10Ah. In the validation test, three of the fifteen cells were then artificially imbalanced-one cell was charged to a 20% higher SOC, and two cells were discharged to a 20% lower SOC-resulting in a reduced discharge capacity of 46.24Ah, representing a decrease of approximately 35%. Following rebalancing using Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' rebalancing technology, the battery module's discharge capacity was restored to 70.94Ah, representing the recovery of approximately 99% of the capacity lost due to cell imbalance.

These advancements establish Battery X Rebalancing Technologies as a participant in lithium-ion and EV battery solutions, aiming to tackle the critical challenges of capacity degradation of battery packs and expensive replacements. By extending the lifecycle of battery materials within the supply chain, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies aims to support the energy transition and promote a more sustainable future.

1 Rho Motion - Global EV Sales 2024, 2 IEA Global EV Outlook 2024, 3 IEA, 4 U.S. News, 5 Recurrent Auto

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN: A41RJF) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic battery and critical metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, lifespan extension, and recycling of lithium-ion batteries and battery materials. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Massimo Bellini Bressi, Director

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Bellini Bressi

Chief Executive Officer

Email: mbellini@batteryxmetals.com

Tel: (604) 694-9823

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the capabilities, functionality, development, and intended benefits of the Company's patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology, systems, and related components; the anticipated use of the newly delivered Rebalancing Machines and supporting equipment; ongoing and future research and development initiatives; expanded real-world validation activities and performance evaluations; continued development of vehicle- and battery-specific adapters for EV battery architectures; the ability of the Company to develop compatibility between its Rebalancing Machines and additional EV battery systems; the refinement of the Company's battery rebalancing technology, servicing workflows, operational capabilities, and product platform strategy; product demonstration, pilot, technical evaluation, commercialization readiness, market evaluation, and future commercial deployment initiatives; engagement with automotive service providers, dealership networks, fleet operators, prospective strategic partners, and prospective future commercial customers; evaluation of integration opportunities within automotive service ecosystems and intended automotive service networks; the ability of the Company's technology to restore usable battery capacity, extend battery lifespan, reduce battery degradation, increase the remaining useful lifespan of compatible EV battery systems, reduce battery replacement requirements, or reduce long-term ownership costs associated with EV battery systems; the continued advancement of the Company's battery rebalancing technology; and anticipated demand for EV battery servicing and battery rebalancing solutions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: risks related to the development, testing, validation, and commercialization of the Company's battery rebalancing technology, systems, and related components; the ability of the Company to continue research and development activities; the ability to successfully develop vehicle-specific adapters and compatibility with additional EV battery architectures; the performance and reliability of the Company's technology under real-world operating conditions; the timing and results of validation activities, pilot programs, demonstrations, technical evaluations, and commercialization initiatives; the ability of the Company to establish strategic relationships or commercial arrangements with third parties; market acceptance of the Company's technology; reliance on third-party suppliers, manufacturers, developers, and strategic partners; changes in EV adoption trends, battery technologies, and market conditions; competitive developments within the EV battery servicing and battery technology sectors; regulatory and compliance risks; intellectual property risks; and general economic, market, industry, and geopolitical conditions. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: Battery X Metals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/battery-x-metals-achieves-milestone-with-delivery-of-next-generation-patent-pendi-1166857