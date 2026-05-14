

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daifuku Co., Ltd. (DAIUF) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY19.498 billion, or JPY50.54 per share. This compares with JPY16.862 billion, or JPY43.73 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to JPY172.710 billion from JPY160.256 billion last year.



Daifuku Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY19.498 Bln. vs. JPY16.862 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY50.54 vs. JPY43.73 last year. -Revenue: JPY172.710 Bln vs. JPY160.256 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 217.57 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 700.000 B



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