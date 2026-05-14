Ryde Group: Ryde is Back in Compliance With all of The NYSE American LLC Continued Listing Standards

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE American:RYDE) ("Ryde" or the "Company"), a leading technology platform for mobility and quick commerce headquartered in Singapore, today announced that the Company received a letter from the NYSE Regulation dated May 13, 2026, confirming that the Company is back in compliance with all of the NYSE American LLC continued listing standards set forth in Part 10 of the NYSE American Company Guide ("Company Guide"). Specifically, the Company has resolved the continued listing deficiency with respect to Section 1003(a)(ii) of the Company Guide referenced in the Exchange's letter dated May 21, 2025 since it demonstrated compliance with the continued listing standards for a period of two consecutive quarters pursuant to Section 1009(f) of the Company Guide.

The below compliance (".BC") indicator will no longer be disseminated, and the Company will be removed from the list of NYSE American noncompliant issuers on the Exchange's website.

The Company is pleased to maintain full compliance with the NYSE American LLC continued listing standards and appreciate the continued support of our investors and stakeholders, and remains committed to executing its long-term strategic of strengthening Ryde's position as an innovative mobility platform through technology innovation, ecosystem expansion, and sustainable business growth.



About Ryde Group Ltd

Ryde is a super mobility app founded in Singapore and recognised as the world's FIRST on-demand carpooling app since 2014. As a publicly listed company on the NYSE American, Ryde is reimagining the way people and goods move around by offering a full suite of services, including carpooling, private hire, taxi, and delivery. What distinguishes Ryde is its commitment to empowering private-hire and taxi partners by taking 0% commission, ensuring that drivers retain more of their hard-earned earnings. For more information, please visit https://rydesharing.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Contacts

For Media Relations:

Media Team

Ryde Group Ltd

Email: media@rydesharing.com

For Investor Relations:

Investor Relations Team

Ryde Group Ltd

Email: investor@rydesharing.com

SOURCE: Ryde Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ryde-is-back-in-compliance-with-all-of-the-nyse-american-llc-cont-1166869