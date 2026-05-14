

EQS Newswire / 14/05/2026 / 18:07 UTC+8

(May 10th, China, Shanghai) Saint Bella Group recently announced that its investment in and entered a strategic partnership with L Catterton, the leading consumer-focused private equity firm affiliated with LVMH. Managing roughly $40 billion in equity capital and with investments in over 300 renowned consumer brands worldwide, L Catterton will collaborate with Saint Bella on technology innovation, international expansion, and the development of a premium brand ecosystem. This deep cooperation aims to power Saint Bella's evolution into a global multi brand household care group. The partnership signals top tier international capital's strong endorsement of Saint Bella's business model and growth prospects, and represents a landmark strategic move in the household care sector. Complete Digital Transformation of the Premium Services Market According to its official website, L Catterton was jointly founded by leading consumer private equity firm Catterton, world leading luxury group LVMH, and Bernard Arnault's family holding company Groupe Arnault. It integrates Catterton's existing private equity business in North and Latin America with LVMH and Groupe Arnault's private equity and real estate operations in Europe and Asia, creating the world's largest diversified private equity firm focused on the consumer sector. Under the strategic cooperation agreement with Saint Bella, L Catterton will provide cutting edge technology innovation support and deep insights into high net worth consumer behavior to help continuously iterate Saint Bella's service experience and optimize its membership system. Backed by the core resources of the LVMH Group-a global leader in luxury that owns more than 70 renowned luxury brands-L Catterton can leverage LVMH's digital transformation practices and strategies to help Saint Bella further upgrade and iterate its services and innovation. Top international capital enters the field, unlocking the potential of a multi brand global group Since opening its first overseas store in 2023, Saint Bella Group has continued to expand internationally. It recently announced top tier hotel signings in five major global cities-New York, London, Paris, Bangkok and Sydney-marking the initial formation of its global operating footprint. For Saint Bella Group, L Catterton provides access to a global range of luxury and premium consumer-brand resources. Through this partnership, Saint Bella will leverage L Catterton as a bridge to actively explore cooperation with L Catterton's portfolio companies and industry network-seeking luxury and high end consumer partners for joint product development, integrated membership benefits, and scenario based service experiences-to jointly build a cross sector ecosystem for premium maternal & infant and lifestyle offerings. The core strategic objective of the collaboration is to build the Group into "the Anta of maternal & infant and family care." To realize this vision, the two parties will rely on L Catterton's top tier global consumer network to systematically identify, evaluate, and target high growth potential new retail maternal & infant brands and cutting edge care product companies worldwide. Through a dual pathway of co investment incubation and strategic acquisitions, they will form deep capital partnerships with international brands that have unique brand value and product competitiveness-leveraging L Catterton's global operating experience and consumer industry ecosystem to jointly expand into global markets-and selectively introduce leading international care product and retail brands to continuously enrich Saint Bella's retail footprint and brand matrix. This strategy aims, via ongoing outward looking M&A and integration, to build a multi category brand ecosystem covering maternal & infant care, health foods, smart hardware, and more, ultimately accelerating Saint Bella's evolution from a single service operator into a multi brand, group level global family health management platform. Backed by L Catterton's long standing talent network and market strategy expertise in the global consumer sector, Saint Bella is expected to gain critical support for local operations in overseas markets, brand localization, and the recruitment of high quality brands and talent. As the partnership deepens and progresses, this two way resource linkage will help Saint Bella precisely meet international market consumer demands and promote its Eastern origin professional care system onto the world stage in a more mature form. Viewed holistically, this strategic cooperation brings not only international capital endorsement but also systematic access to world class consumer resources. From technology upgrades to ecosystem synergies, Saint Bella is completing a strategic leap from organic growth to external expansion. Against the long term trends of pro natal policies and rising family health consumption, the sector leader-having already delivered strong performance-now presents an increasingly clear global brand strategy for the future. About Saint Bella Group:

Since its establishment in 2017, Saint Bella Group has been deeply engaged in the family care field, adhering to international standards for standardized services. It has now grown into Asia's and China's largest postpartum care and rehabilitation group. With an extreme pursuit of quality and forward-looking industry layout, the group has built a service network of 140 high-end postpartum care centers across 41 cities worldwide. Its business covers postpartum care, postpartum rehabilitation, in-home family services, and new retail of women's health foods, forming comprehensive, full-cycle coverage of family health needs and redefining the quality standards of modern family care.

Contact email: pr@saintbella.com 14/05/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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