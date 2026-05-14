SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) ("SBC Medical" or the "Company"), a Medical Services Organization providing management support across a wide range of healthcare fields, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.
First Quarter 2026 Highlights
- Total revenues were $43 million, representing a 9% year-over-year decrease.
- Net income attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated was $11 million, representing a 47% year-over-year decrease. Net income margin was 26% for the first quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year decrease of 19 percentage points.
- Earnings per share, which is defined as net income attributable to the Company divided by the weighted average number of outstanding shares, was $0.11 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, representing a 48% year-over-year decrease.
- EBITDA1, which is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization expense to income from operations was $18 million, representing a 26% year-over-year decrease. EBITDA margin1 was 43% for the first quarter of 2026, representing a year-over-year decrease of 10 percentage points.
- Return on equity2, which is defined as net income attributable to the Company divided by the average shareholders' equity as of March 31, 2026, was 18% representing a year-over-year decrease of 23 percentage points.
- Number of franchise locations3 was 284 as of March 31, 2026, representing an increase of 33 locations from March 31, 2025.
- Number of customers4 in the last twelve months ended March 31, 2026, was 6.76 million, representing a 10% year-over-year increase.
- Repeat rate for customers5 who visited franchisee's clinics twice or more was 72%.
Yoshiyuki Aikawa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SBC Medical, said, "For the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, SBC Medical reported revenue of $43 million, representing a 9% year-over-year decline. This decrease was primarily attributable to a strategic structural reform implemented in April 2025, involving a revision of the franchise fee structure. Excluding this structural change, the performance of our core business remained solid. In terms of profitability, our net income margin was 26%, and our EBITDA margin remained at a high level of 43%.
Looking ahead, we will continue to promote our multi-brand strategy in the aesthetic dermatology field, expand our non-aesthetic medical business, and strengthen our operational foundation in overseas markets. In addition, we will pursue opportunities in the longevity market and further enhance our services through the utilization of AI, with the goal of building a sustainable and continuously growing healthcare platform."
|1 EBITDA and EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results."
|2 Return on equity is presented on an annualized basis.
|3 The figure includes locations of the franchising of SBC brand clinics, Rize Clinic, Gorilla Clinic, AHH Clinic, JUN CLINIC, OrangeTwist.
|4 The customer count includes customers of SBC brand clinics, Rize Clinic, Gorilla Clinic, AHH Clinic, and JUN CLINIC. The applicable periods are from April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2026.
|5 The figures include franchised SBC brand clinics, Rize Clinic, Gorilla Clinic, AHH Clinic, and JUN Clinic, excluding free counseling. The percentages represent customers who visited our franchisees' clinics twice or more. Please note that the unique counts and repeat rates for AHH clinics and JUN clinics are estimated based on the ratios of SBC brand clinics, Rize clinics, and Gorilla clinics.
Conference Call
The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (or Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 9:30 p.m. Japan Time) to discuss the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. A question-and-answer session with analysts and investors will follow the prepared remarks.
Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6RZgrwsUREiRpAmBBGTikA
It will automatically direct you to the registration page of 1Q 2026 Earning Call ". Please follow the steps to enter your registration details, then click "Submit.". Upon registration, you will be able to access the dedicated Conference Call viewing site. In addition to viewing the conference call, this site provides access to information about the speakers as well as past investor relations materials.
Additionally, the earnings release, accompanying slides, and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.sbc-holdings.com/
About SBC Medical
SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated is a Medical Services Organization providing management support across a wide range of healthcare fields, including advanced aesthetic healthcare, dermatology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, gynecology, dentistry, alopecia treatment (AGA), and ophthalmology. The Company manages a diverse portfolio of clinic brands and is actively expanding its global presence, particularly in the United States and Asia, through both direct operations and medical tourism initiatives. In September 2024, the Company was listed on Nasdaq, and in June 2025, it was selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index, a broad benchmark of the U.S. equity market. Guided by its Group Purpose "Contributing to the well-being of people around the world through medical innovation," SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated continues to provide safe, trusted, and high-quality medical services while further strengthening its international reputation for quality and trust in medical care.
For more information, visit https://sbc-holdings.com/en
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Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as EBITDA and EBITDA margin, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company's results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, cash flows or liquidity, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net income, net income margin, cash flows provided by operating activities, or other consolidated statements of operations and cash flows data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results."
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events and performance, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's financial performance; growth in revenue and earnings; business prospects and opportunities; and capital deployment plans and liquidity. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; such factors include, among other things, changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and those listed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED
March 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
167,305,095
163,773,838
Accounts receivable
2,980,193
2,388,021
Accounts receivable related parties
33,784,532
27,511,730
Inventories
2,323,880
2,792,617
Short-term investments related parties
313,865
319,193
Finance lease receivables, current related parties
13,326,150
12,832,355
Income tax recoverable
1,173,913
1,175,510
Customer loans receivable, current
6,659,837
8,705,999
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
10,912,717
11,724,852
Total current assets
238,780,182
231,224,115
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
7,287,369
7,539,392
Intangible assets, net
47,152,285
47,742,888
Long-term investments, net
1,198,583
1,299,366
Equity method investments
20,312,642
20,312,642
Goodwill, net
15,398,049
15,432,061
Finance lease receivables, non-current related parties
12,548,800
13,746,513
Operating lease right-of-use assets
11,084,198
8,366,569
Finance lease right-of-use assets
392,118
450,874
Deferred tax assets
4,975,629
4,014,294
Customer loans receivable, non-current
3,454,969
4,824,977
Long-term prepayments
705,430
393,270
Long-term investments in MCs related parties
17,539,564
17,837,293
Other assets
7,189,758
7,263,692
Total non-current assets
149,239,394
149,223,831
Total assets
388,019,576
380,447,946
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
19,168,072
16,988,384
Accounts payable related parties
527,624
651,463
Bank and other borrowings, current
8,987,118
9,099,046
Advances from customers
1,011,249
1,415,762
Advances from customers related parties
4,217,057
5,357,221
Income tax payable
8,450,440
8,821,853
Operating lease liabilities, current
5,521,371
4,416,960
Finance lease liabilities, current
118,297
132,946
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
11,896,371
11,544,695
Due to related party
2,670,016
2,692,673
Total current liabilities
62,567,615
61,121,003
SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED
March 31,
December 31,
Non-current liabilities:
Bank and other borrowings, non-current
31,447,900
33,734,438
Deferred tax liabilities
16,215,816
16,374,832
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
5,731,514
4,136,257
Finance lease liabilities, non-current
93,600
116,527
Other liabilities
1,578,954
1,660,183
Total non-current liabilities
55,067,784
56,022,237
Total liabilities
117,635,399
117,143,240
Commitments and contingencies (Note 19)
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025)
Common stock ($0.0001 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 103,881,251 shares issued, and 102,576,943 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025)
10,388
10,388
Additional paid-in capital
72,867,424
72,867,424
Treasury stock (at cost, 1,304,308 shares as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025)
(7,749,997
(7,749,997
Retained earnings
251,756,691
240,448,620
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(61,541,134
(57,294,239
Total SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated stockholders' equity
255,343,372
248,282,196
Non-controlling interests
15,040,805
15,022,510
Total stockholders' equity
270,384,177
263,304,706
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
388,019,576
380,447,946
SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED
For the Three Months
2026
2025
Revenues, net related parties
37,955,060
45,257,145
Revenues, net
5,105,502
2,071,556
Total revenues, net
43,060,562
47,328,701
Cost of revenues (including cost of revenues from related parties of $124,389 and $3,456,928 for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively)
12,713,828
9,595,617
Gross profit
30,346,734
37,733,084
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses (including selling, general and administrative expenses from related parties of $343,393 and nil for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively)
12,626,719
13,531,010
Total operating expenses
12,626,719
13,531,010
Income from operations
17,720,015
24,202,074
Other income (expenses):
Interest income
121,369
55,333
Interest expense
(114,806
(6,207
Foreign currency exchange gain (loss), net
861,678
(1,058,526
Other income
491,564
151,328
Other expenses
(223,209
(638,733
Gain on redemption of life insurance policies
8,746,138
Total other income
1,136,596
7,249,333
Income before income taxes
18,856,611
31,451,407
Income tax expense
7,527,591
9,959,457
Net income
11,329,020
21,491,950
Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
20,949
(10,496
Net income attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated
11,308,071
21,502,446
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(4,249,549
9,808,327
Total comprehensive income
7,079,471
31,300,277
Less: comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
18,295
(36,832
Comprehensive income attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated
7,061,176
31,337,109
Net income per share attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated
Basic and diluted
0.11
0.21
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic and diluted
102,576,943
103,276,637
SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED
For the Three Months
2026
2025
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
11,329,020
21,491,950
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
670,434
628,304
Non-cash lease expense
1,420,824
985,184
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
(31,353
25,102
Fair value change of long-term investments
80,301
140,581
Gain on redemption of life insurance policies
(8,746,138
Gain on disposal of property and equipment
(12,375
Deferred income taxes
(1,086,473
7,016,227
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(627,606
(147,925
Accounts receivable related parties
(6,821,339
(295,505
Inventories
442,643
(124,279
Finance lease receivables related parties
264,252
(2,779,253
Customer loans receivable
3,270,347
4,501,760
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
629,253
(3,150,243
Long-term prepayments
31,592
98,164
Other assets
(66,265
318,351
Accounts payable
2,484,437
3,235,017
Accounts payable related parties
(114,689
441,481
Notes payables related parties
(548,077
Advances from customers
(386,997
(328,791
Advances from customers related parties
(1,066,776
(2,114,829
Income tax payable
(245,955
(17,635,239
Operating lease liabilities
(1,424,716
(1,036,605
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
543,412
63,764
Other liabilities
(62,408
(98,005
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
9,231,938
1,928,621
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property and equipment
(124,995
(253,725
Prepayments for property and equipment
(423,870
(501,253
Purchase of long-term investments
(635,145
Long-term loans to others
(12,783
Repayments from related parties
70,000
Repayments from others
20,840
30,680
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
323,419
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(528,025
(978,807
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Borrowings from related parties
15,000
Repayments of bank and other borrowings
(1,782,479
(55,873
Repayments of finance lease liabilities
(37,278
(223,454
Repayments to related parties
(22,657
(16,053
NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(1,842,414
(280,380
Effect of exchange rate changes
(3,330,242
6,342,297
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
3,531,257
7,011,731
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
163,773,838
125,044,092
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE END OF THE PERIOD
167,305,095
132,055,823
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Cash paid for interest expense
114,806
6,207
Cash paid for income taxes, net
8,848,074
20,577,290
SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED
For the Three Months
Ended March 31,
2026
2025
NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Property and equipment transferred from long-term prepayments
68,691
125,287
Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
19,664
102,599
Finance lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities
581,129
Remeasurement of operating lease liabilities and right-of-use assets due to lease modifications
4,260,931
358,358
Payables to related parties in connection with loan services provided
1,922,224
Issuance of common stock as incentive shares
86
Redemption proceeds receivable on life insurance policies
17,735,717
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED
Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
2026
2025
Total Revenues, net
43,060,562
47,328,701
Net income attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated
11,308,071
21,502,446
Net income margin
26
45
Income from operations
17,720,015
24,202,074
Depreciation and amortization expense
670,434
628,304
EBITDA
18,390,449
24,830,378
EBITDA margin
43
52
Net income margin is defined as net income attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated divided by total revenues, net. EBITDA is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization expense to income from operations. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by total revenues, net.
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Contacts:
SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated
Hikaru Fukui Head of IR Department E-mail: ir@sbc-holdings.com