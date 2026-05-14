Eagle Plains Resources Ltd.: Eagle Plains and Sun Summit Make Greenfields Discovery at the Orbit Project, Toodoggone District, BC.

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:EPL)(OTCQB:EGPLF) ("EPL" or "Eagle Plains") is pleased to announce results from a 2025 reconnaissance field program at the newly acquired, 6595 ha Orbit Project, located in the northern Toodoggone District of BC. Geologic observations from a single day of field work, with a 5-person crew, resulted in 39 rocks samples and the discovery of gold, copper, and silver mineralization associated with a remote sensing anomaly. Particularly strong alteration and mineralization was noted over a distance of 300m in the Calypso Zone. The 2025 field program was jointly funded by Sun Summit Minerals Corp. ("Sun Summit") and conducted by TerraLogic Exploration Inc. ("Terralogic") of Cranbrook, BC under the direction of Jarrod Brown, P.Geo.

Sample Highlights

Sample Easting Northing Type Au g/t Cu % Ag g/t Field Description BLOIR003 618255 6393344 grab 0.14 0.113 29.4 30 cm quartz vein with chalcopyrite and galena JBOIR007 620164 6392717 grab 0.70 0.005 9.5 chlorite & epidote altered diorite gneiss JBOIR011 619714 6392561 grab 3.80 0.009 130.0 steeply dipping, 25 cm quartz vein with galena THOIR007 617207 6391154 grab 0.59 0.057 2.6 intensely sericitized granodiorite with malachite on fractured surfaces THOIR009 617223 6391151 grab 1.37 0.478 26.9 strongly altered intrusive with stringers of chalcopyrite and bornite THOIR010 617265 6391164 grab 0.24 0.938 19.3 strongly altered intrusive with stringers of chalcopyrite and bornite THOIR011 617220 6391246 float 0.78 0.964 10.3 intensely silicified intrusive with semi-massive chalcopyrite and bornite

About the Orbit Project

The core area that makes up the Orbit Property was identified through the advanced interpretation of remote sensing data originally collected to evaluate the company's Theory Project, located 14 kms to the west and currently under option to Sun Summit. Deliverables provided by EarthDaily Analytics, identified a large area to the east of the Theory Project with hydrothermal alteration likely associated with minerals such as white mica, sericite and illite, typical indicators of porphyry mineralization. The 2025 program prospected less than 5% of the anomaly area. Several samples have been sent for petrographic analysis to Precision Petrographics of Langley, BC, with results pending.

Highlights

Strategic, Low-Cost Acquisition: Mineral rights were acquired by staking through Mineral Titles Online and issued under the new BC Mineral Claims Consultation Framework (MCCF). The Orbit acquisition makes Eagle Plains a significant rights holder in the Toodoggone District with combined ownership and Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) interests in over 17,000 hectares.

Unexplored: Within the claim boundary there are no documented Assessment Reports filed with the BC Government (ARIS) and no MinFile occurrences, with the closest known mineral occurrence from the Calypso Zone being 8 kms away. Management believes that the absence of historical exploration may be due, in part, to a lack of geophysical and geochemical anomalies. At a regional scale, publicly available geophysical data does not show significant magnetic anomalism typical to porphyry deposits of the region. Similarly, the Regional Geochemical Survey (RGS) database does not exhibit strong anomalies in the tributaries draining the property. For these reasons it is probable that the 2025 program is the first ever geologic investigation of the property.

Tier-1 Geology

The Orbit Project straddles the Quesnellia and Stikinia terranes, host to many of BC's producing and past producing porphyry deposits, and is underlain by prospective Early Jurassic granodioritic rocks of the Pitman Batholith in fault contact to the west with Lower to Middle Jurassic sedimentary and volcanic rocks of the Hazelton Group of Stikine terrane. Available geologic data from the BCGS currently exists at a regional scale only and continued field work will work toward refining a property scale geologic map.

Prominent Exploration District: The Toodoggone is regarded as a highly prospective, deposit-rich, under explored geologic region in north-central BC. It's best known for the past-producing Kemess Mine currently owned by Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra"). Centerra recently announced a positive mineral resource update and PEA on the Kemess Main, South, Underground and East Deposits with average grades of 0.39 g/t Au and 0.18% Cu (1). The district has recently attracted investment from other senior mining companies including Freeport-McMoRan who is now 60% owner and operator of the Joy Project, originally optioned from Amarc Resources, after spending over $35 million in exploration (2). Significant exploration success at the Joy Project includes the recent discoveries of the Aurora (271m of 0.98 g/t Au, 0.25% Cu, and 1.93 g/t Ag) and Twin Deposits (300m of 0.51 g/t Au, 0.23% Cu and 0.5 g/t Ag) in 2024 and 2025 respectively (3,4). Another senior producer, AngloGold Ashanti, recently invested >$38 million into Thesis Gold and Silver Inc. to fund activities related to the Lawyers-Ranch gold-silver project (5).

A formal Agreement has been reached with Sun Summit whereby a definitive Joint Venture (JV) will be formed by December 31, 2026 to facilitate continued exploration on the property. Eagle Plains has been named the operator and ownership will initially be Sun Summit (51%) and Eagle Plains (49%). Planning is underway for a follow-up program in 2026 in conjunction with both the Theory and JD projects.

"The identification of widespread mineralization and alteration at Orbit have us excited to continue exploration this summer.", commented Jesse Campbell, Vice President of Exploration for Eagle Plains. "The traverse that found Calypso ended in mineralization and there are high priority targets that have yet to be prospected. We're also encouraged that the tenor of mineralization is consistent with several of the known, bulk tonnage deposits of the region. 2025 was an exceptional year for Eagle Plains with the discoveries of the Saboteur Zone at the Theory Project and the Calypso Zone at Orbit. In this modern exploration era, it's becoming rarer to make a significant grassroots discovery so we are very proud of our team to do it twice in just a single season.".

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Rock samples collected during the 2025 surface program were submitted to ALS Geochemistry in North Vancouver, BC - an ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory. Samples were sealed in the field, stored securely, and transported by Terralogic personnel to maintain chain of custody.

Analytical methods for rocks included full multi-element characterization by four acid digestion with ICP finish (ALS method ME-MS61). Gold was analyzed by 30 g fire assay with AAS finish (ALS method Au AA23). Samples returning >10 g/t Au were re-assayed using fire assay with gravimetric finish (ALS method Au GRA21). Due to the small sample size and brief duration of the project there were no field duplicates or Certified Reference Material standards introduced in the field. ALS preformed internal QA/QC checks including duplicates and standards. There were no significant exceedances noted by ALS.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by C.C. Downie, P.Geo., a director and officer of Eagle Plains, hereby identified as the "Qualified Person" under N.I. 43-101.

Centerra Gold Inc. (January 19, 2026). Centerra Gold's Kemess Preliminary Economic Assessment Highlights Strong Economics that Support the Company's Long-Term Growth Pipeline. https://www.centerragold.com/investor-news/news-details/2026/Centerra-Golds-Kemess-Preliminary-Economic-Assessment-Highlights-Strong-Economics-that-Support-the-Companys-Long-Term-Growth-Pipeline/default.aspx Amarc Resources Ltd. (September 4, 2025). Amarc Announces Freeport has Elected to Proceed to CAD $75 Million Stage 2 Earn-In at JOY. https://amarcresources.com/news-releases/amarc-announces-freeport-has-elected-to-proceed-to-cad-75-million-stage-2-earn-in-at-joy/ Amarc Resources Ltd. (January 17, 2025). Amarc Announces New High Grade "AuRORA" Copper-Gold-Silver Deposit Discovery in Collaboration With Freeport at the JOY District, British Columbia. https://amarcresources.com/news-releases/amarc-announces-new-high-grade-aurora-copper-gold-silver-deposit-discovery-in-collaboration-with-freeport-at-the-joy-district/ Amarc Resources Ltd. (February 19, 2026). Amarc Confirms Discovery of Third New Porphyry Copper-Gold System at JOY. https://amarcresources.com/news-releases/amarc-confirms-discovery-of-third-new-porphyry-copper-gold-system-at-joy/ Thesis Gold Inc. (February 19, 2026). Thesis Gold Announces Strategic Investment by AngloGold Ashanti and Participation by Centerra Gold for C$44M. https://www.thesisgoldsilver.com/news-media/news/thesis-gold-announces-strategic-investment-by-anglogold-ashanti-and-participation-by-centerra-gold-for-c44m

About Eagle Plains Resources

Based in Cranbrook, B.C., Eagle Plains is a well-funded, prolific project generator that continues to conduct research, acquire and explore mineral projects throughout western Canada, with a focus on critical metals integral to an increasingly electrified, decarbonized economy.

The Company was formed in 1992 and is the fourth-oldest listed issuer on the TSX-V (and the only one of these four that has not seen a roll-back or restructuring of its shares). Eagle Plains has continued to deliver shareholder value over the years and through numerous spin outs has transferred over $115,000,000 in value directly to its shareholders, with Copper Canyon Resources and Taiga Gold Corp. being notable examples. Eagle Plains latest spinout, Eagle Royalties Ltd. (CSE:"ER") was listed on May 24, 2023, and on October 30, 2025, ER shareholders overwhelmingly approved a three-cornered amalgamation that resulted in a reverse takeover of Eagle Royalties by Summit Royalty Corp. The resulting issuer is named Summit Royalties Ltd. and trades under the symbol SUM on the TSX Venture Exchange with a market capitalization of over $100M.

On October 2, 2024, Eagle Plains announced the formation of a separate division within the Company that will give Eagle Plains' shareholders direct exposure to strategic opportunities in Canadian green energy transition. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Eagle Plains, Osprey Power Inc. ("OP") will focus on identifying and advancing innovative and diverse clean energy project portfolios in target markets throughout Canada, with an initial focus on Western Canada.

Eagle Plains' core business is acquiring grassroots critical- and precious-metal exploration properties. The Company is committed to steadily enhancing shareholder value by advancing our diverse portfolio of projects toward discovery through collaborative partnerships and development of a highly experienced technical team.

Expenditures from 2010-2025 on Eagle Plains-related projects exceed $41M, the majority of which was funded by third-party partners. This exploration work resulted in approximately 50,000m of diamond-drilling and extensive ground-based exploration work facilitating the advancement of numerous projects at various stages of development.

Throughout the exploration process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Eagle Plains

"C.C. (Chuck) Downie" P.Geo

President and CEO

For further information on EPL, please contact Andrew Wilson at 1 866 HUNT ORE (486 8673)

Email: abw@eagleplains.com or visit our website at https://www.eagleplains.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: Eagle Plains Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/eagle-plains-and-sun-summit-make-greenfields-discovery-at-the-orbit-project-toodo-1166848