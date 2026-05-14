Powered by Hiya's AI platform, Bouygues Telecom becomes the first French operator to deliver business caller identity to all subscribers at the network level

Hiya, the global leader in AI-powered voice security and identity, today announced that Bouygues Telecom has deployed Hiya's Branded Call solution across its network, making Bouygues the first French mobile operator to offer business caller identity to all subscribers. The deployment, launching in June 2026, integrates Hiya's AI platform directly into Bouygues Telecom's Ericsson-powered core network infrastructure, enabling businesses to display their identified name on calls to all Bouygues subscribers with no app download required.

The launch addresses a growing crisis for French consumers and the businesses trying to reach them. According to Hiya's State of the Call 2026 report, nearly three in four French consumers (74%) receive six or more unwanted calls per week, the second-highest rate in Europe. As a result, when the phone rings from an unknown number, French consumers overwhelmingly ignore it.

Consequently, the cost of these unanswered calls is real for businesses. Legitimate calls from healthcare providers, delivery services, and schools are all getting sent to voicemail alongside scammers. Branded Call changes that equation by displaying an identified business name on the incoming call screen, giving the recipient the confidence to pick up.

"At Bouygues Telecom, we are proud to be the first French operator to transform the phone call experience with Branded Call. By integrating artificial intelligence into the heart of our network, we are giving our customers back the freedom to choose which calls they want to answer and restoring trust in voice communications. This major innovation enables companies to connect more effectively with their customers, marking a decisive step toward a more transparent and human telecom ecosystem. We are confident that this breakthrough will be rapidly adopted by the entire market."

- Chrystel Abadie Truchet, Deputy CEO in charge of Strategy, Development, and Communications.

How It Works

Bouygues Telecom has integrated Hiya's AI platform, purpose-built for voice, directly into its core network infrastructure. The technology operates in real time within the network, verifying and displaying a business caller's identity before the phone rings. No app is needed, no customer data leaves the network, and the service works regardless of phone model or whether the number is saved in the subscriber's contacts.

"When French consumers don't recognize a number, they don't answer. That means their bank, their doctor, their child's school all go to voicemail. Branded Call puts an identified name on the screen before the phone rings, so people can trust what they see. We're proud to partner with Bouygues Telecom to bring this to France."

- Alex Algard, CEO and Founder, Hiya

What's Next

Updates planned for 2027 include displaying the reason for the call and the business's logo alongside its name.

Bouygues Telecom is confident other French operators will follow, making Branded Call available to all French consumers which creates a more transparent calling ecosystem nationwide.

About Hiya

Hiya is a global leader in AI-powered voice security and identity, providing caller identity, branded calling, and call protection solutions at network scale. Hiya's technology is deployed across more than 40 countries with nearly 20 mobile operators worldwide, protecting and serving over 550 million users. Founded in Seattle by Alex Algard, Hiya's mission is to make phone calls clear, safe, and worth answering again. Learn more at hiya.com.

About Bouygues Telecom

A subsidiary of the Bouygues group, Bouygues Telecom is a global French telecommunications and digital services operator. In 2025, the company achieved a turnover of 8.1 billion euros, employs 10,700 people, and has 501 stores in France. Founded in 1994, Bouygues Telecom is committed to providing its individual customers, businesses, and public administrations with secure, innovative, and high-quality Fixed and Mobile communication services, as well as very high-speed internet services, by constantly developing its network and user experience. 27.1 million Mobile customers and 5.4 million Fixed customers trust Bouygues Telecom, the number 1 operator for WiFi and mobile internet connections according to nPerf in 2025, and number 1 for Mobile in dense areas according to ARCEP, in 2025. Its 4G network now covers 99% of the population, and its 5G network covers more than 19,900 municipalities and over 86% of the population. Bouygues Telecom's Enterprise division supports and helps grow a community of over 120,000 clients, including four out of five major CAC 40 accounts, by generalizing Very High Speed Broadband in France and facilitating the adoption of new uses such as unified communications, smart networks, and corporate mobility services, and by supporting the transformation of their digital infrastructures. Committed to reducing its carbon emissions, Bouygues Telecom aims to achieve -29.4% for scopes 1 and 2 and -17.5% for scope 3 by 2027, objectives approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). OnEstFaitPourEtreEnsemble

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