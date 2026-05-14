HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.: Healthy Extracts Q1 2026 Net Revenue Up 73% to Record $1.6 Million, Driving Positive EBITDA

2026 Outlook Strengthened by New Major Global Partnership with Sommer Ray's Imaraïs Beauty and Entrance into $730 Billion Health & Beauty Market

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX), a leader in nutraceutical innovations and precision dose gummy manufacturing, reported record results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. Financial comparisons are to the same year-ago period unless otherwise noted.

Q1 2026 Financial Highlights

Net revenue increased 73% to record $1.6 million, with the strong growth largely due to the merger with Gummy USA in October 2025, combined with continued technological innovation, product line and distribution channel expansion, as well as strengthening B2B, direct-to-consumer and retail sales.

Gross profit increased 133% to $989,000, with gross margins improving from 45.6% to 61.4%.

Net loss improved 50% to $201,000 or ($0.01) per basic and diluted share.

EBITDA totaled $40,500 (see definition of this non-GAAP term and its reconciliation to GAAP in the section, Use of Non-GAAP Measures, below).

Direct-to-consumer product subscriptions increased 33% and Amazon "Subscribe & Save" customers increased 91%. Subscription customer growth continued to expand the company's recurring revenue stream and enhance customer lifetime value, while strengthening customer communications and retention.

Q1 2026 Operational Highlights

Transformative strategic merger with Florida-based Gummy USA continued to unlock new specialized B2B product development and marketing channels with precision-dosed gummy manufacturing technology, addressing unmet needs in nutraceutical and pharmaceutical markets.

Addition of Gummy USA's Florida state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and in-house R&D continued to accelerate Healthy Extracts' overall product development and manufacturing process while enhancing gross margins and strengthening the IP portfolio.

Secured nutraceutical gummy follow-on orders from a woman's health nutraceutical leader. The specialized gummies were formulated under the guidance of a team of top-rated doctors, clinical professors and healthcare professionals, including board-certified internists, best-selling authors and leaders in family medicine.

In February, further expanded global partnership with Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ:GELS), the clinical and science-based company focused on developing and commercializing white label gel-based delivery solutions for prescription drugs, nutraceuticals, pet care and sports. Building upon the success of a co-developed product line of on-the-go gel-pack products, Healthy Extracts was selected as Gelteq's exclusive North American partner for manufacturing, storage, fulfillment and shipping. The deeper collaboration is expected to reduce fulfillment costs and unlock higher margin sales opportunities.

Maintained top three product category ranking on Amazon.com, with strong sales and customer acquisition performance reflecting the company's highly optimized sales and marketing strategies.

Advanced transition from nutritional supplements to Nutra Pharma with substantial progress in becoming FDA Pharma approved. This has involved the convergence of pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing, proprietary delivery IP, and consumer brand architecture engineered into a single scalable platform.

Development of several new innovative gummy products, including exclusive formulations for new B2B customers. This includes gummies with creatine for mental and physical performance and gummies with a trademarked-blend Tongkat Ali root extract for supporting men's health (testosterone support, energy, mood, performance and healthy aging). Also includes new gummies with Citrus Bergamot formulations designed to support normal healthy cholesterol. All of these ingredients represent special challenges for proper texture and flavorings that the company believes are uniquely addressed by its proprietary IP. Initial orders are anticipated by the third quarter of 2026.

Subsequent Events

Healthy Extracts' wholly owned subsidiary, Gummy USA, entered a U.S. manufacturing partnership with Imaraïs Beauty, the popular plant-based ingestible beauty and wellness brand founded by media personality, Sommer Ray, and supplement industry veteran, Aaron Hefter.

Imaraïs has achieved broad distribution across major U.S. retail channels, including Target, Ulta and Sprouts, as well as strong international footprints in Canada and the United Kingdom.

The partnership launched with an initial large order totaling nearly four million gummies across five existing Imaraïs Beauty SKUs. The order is for distribution to 4,800+ store locations nationwide which include highly visible isle end-cap placements.

Management Commentary

"We started 2026 with another quarter of record-setting revenues and market expansion," stated Healthy Extracts CEO, Don Swanson. "In fact, we achieved our eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth and generated another quarter of positive cash flow.

"This strong growth reflects the continued transformation and evolution of Healthy Extracts into an industry leader in nutraceutical innovations. The successful integration of Gummy USA has accelerated technological development and expanded our product lines and addressable markets, with this driving greater B2B, direct-to-consumer and retail sales.

"Our continued high ranking on Amazon and growing customer base provides further evidence of how our nutraceutical technologies and well-tuned marketing strategies continue to drive strengthening results.

"During the quarter, we continued to focus on our long-term strategic growth strategies that includes achieving superior leadership in formulation and manufacturing technologies that target the high-growth, high-margin Nutra Pharma and Health & Beauty sectors. Our operating performance in the first quarter was solidly in line with these objectives and our capital allocation priorities.

"We continue to see many opportunities to leverage our key strengths in advanced formulations, manufacturing, and proprietary delivery methodologies to deliver new skin, hair and nail products. Their market launches will benefit from a global health and beauty category that is expected to top $730 billion this year. We also see equally expansive opportunities in the broader health and wellness market

"In light of these opportunities, we have been making great strides in various key areas of our business, such as clinical initiatives, acquiring FDA Pharma approval and clinical study readiness, as well as further development of regulatory properties. We expect these efforts to support future product differentiation, scientific validation and broad commercial adoption.

"These efforts have already begun to bear great fruit, as demonstrated by our new U.S. manufacturing partnership with Imaraïs Beauty, a premier gummy brand in the fast-growing beauty wellness segment. Our precision dosing technology aligns perfectly with their commitment to premium quality, innovation, and rapid global market expansion.

"We both agree that their initial large order for nationwide retail distribution is just the beginning of a highly scalable, transformational partnership. By leveraging our advanced U.S. manufacturing capabilities, we see tremendous opportunities to help them rapidly expand their presence worldwide.

"Imaraïs' unique formulations, brand reach, and retail momentum is also expected to dramatically accelerate our manufacturing output for the remainder of the year and continue to open doors to multiple new opportunities.

"The proprietary technology and advanced formulations behind their products are unlike anything else currently in the gummy market today. So being chosen by Imaraïs for their crucial manufacturing process underscores our position as a leader in differentiated, precision-dosed oral delivery systems. It also affirms our unique ability to attract premier, well-established brands and our prospects for strong growth ahead.

"Given our current commercial initiatives, which includes extensive new B2B customer engagement and product development, we believe we have the potential to achieve annualized net revenue of more than $20 million by year end-or up more than 3x over last year. While this goal is aggressive, we believe it is supported by our current sales pipeline and existing manufacturing and distribution capacity.

"Key to our success will be our unique precision dose manufacturing capabilities and exclusive licensed delivery systems. We believe these two factors provide exceptional differentiation within our Nutraceutical, Nutra Pharma and Functional Wellness markets.

"By means of our advanced dosing technologies, proprietary gummy and gel-based delivery systems, and other exclusive oral delivery formats, we believe we are well positioned to generate outside returns from our health science, manufacturing innovation, and scalable commercialization over the coming quarters.

"Given the strengthening capital markets, we also remain on track to further enhance shareholder value with our planned Nasdaq uplisting. The Gummy USA merger and our favorable capital structure help us to meet Nasdaq's listing requirements.

"We see Nasdaq providing multiple benefits, including greater liquidity and new institutional investor participation. It should also support more favorable M&A transactions, a higher valuation, and enable us to attract strong new talent to our team and accretive acquisition targets. We see these multiple positive elements making the coming year exceptionally strong for Healthy Extracts."

2026 Outlook

Based on existing customer commitments and anticipated growth in order flow, the company's Gummy USA unit is projected to generate additional substantial revenue growth in 2026. Gummy USA's manufacturing facility is expected to realize its potential $20 million annual revenue production capacity during the year.

Combined with sales from existing product lines, Healthy Extracts continues to target overall net revenues in 2026 that exceed $20 million. This compares to net revenue of $4.5 million in 2025, for a potential increase of more than 344%.

New products across new categories and formats launched over the past year are expected to be key drivers for growth and greater profitability (excluding non-cash-based expenses). New product launches are expected to benefit from the broad market channels the company has strategically invested in over the last several years.

The company plans to drive future growth by reinvesting cashflow and profits into new product development, sales and marketing, greater manufacturing capacity, potential acquisitions, and further expansion of sales and distribution channels.

Q1 2026 Financial Summary

Net revenue increased 73% to record $1.6 million from $931,000 in the first quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily due the addition of Gummy USA in October 2025, along with continued organic product line and distribution channel expansion.

Gross profit increased 133% to $989,000 or 61.4% of net revenue, compared to $425,000 or 45.6% of net revenue in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in gross profit was due to greater sales and higher margins enabled by the merger with Gummy USA.

Operating expenses increased to $1.3 million, compared to $534,000 in the year-ago quarter. The increase was due in part to additional salaries and wages associated with the addition of Gummy USA and stock-based compensation expense.

Net loss totaled $201,000 or ($0.01) per basic and diluted share, improving 50% from a net loss of $399,000 or $(0.13) in the year-ago quarter. The major improvement in net loss was largely due to a change in the fair value of derivative as well the 133% increase in gross profit, offset by a one-time charge of $70,000 for the disposal of assets and the increase in expenses associated with the addition of Gummy USA.

EBITDA totaled a gain of $40,500, improving from an EBITDA loss of $364,000 in the same year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA, which adjusts additionally for non-cash stock-based expense and change in fair value of derivatives, totaled a loss of $36,600 or $(0.00) per basic and diluted share, compared to a loss of $59,600 or $0.02 per basic and diluted share in the year-ago quarter (see definition of adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, and its reconciliation to GAAP in the section, Use of Non-GAAP Measures, below).

Cash totaled $164,000 at March 31, 2026, increasing from $147,000 at December 31, 2025, with the increase primarily due to positive cash flow from operations and financings. Net cash generated from operating activities improved 77% to $106,000, compared to $60,000 in the same year-ago quarter.

About Healthy Extracts "Live Life Young Again"

Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX) is a leader in nutraceutical innovations and precision dose gummy manufacturing. It develops, manufactures and markets proprietary, science-based supplements for brain, heart, and gut health. The platform enables clinically tested formulas and exclusive partnerships that deliver wellness solutions with measurable consumer and shareholder value.

The company's Gummy USA subsidiary is a leading developer and manufacturer of precision-dosed nutraceutical and pharmaceutical-grade gummies. Its exclusive licensing of proprietary patent-pending SureDose technology delivers superior safety, efficacy and compliance for white and private label customers.

Healthy Extracts wholly owned subsidiaries, BergametNA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. BergametNA products are the only heart health supplements distributed in North America containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit, the only superfruit with the highest known concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids.

Healthy Extracts has exclusive agreements for other innovative oral delivery systems that include Gelteq gel-packs and the Gut Health Straw, both of which provide superior bioavailability and ultimate consumer convenience.

To learn more, go to: healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com, tryubn.com or gummyusa.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial measures that are not recognized measures under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), which may include EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income as defined below for the purpose of this press release.

EBITDA is defined as net income before income tax expense, interest expense (net of interest income), depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding the gain or loss related to stock-based option/warrant expense, stock issued for services, change in fair value of derivative, offering costs, and M&A-related expense. Non-GAAP net income excludes interest expense (net of interest income), depreciation, amortization and stock-based expenses (stock-based option/warrant expense and stock issued for services), and M&A-related expense.

Healthy Extracts' management believes that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP net income are useful supplemental measures of the company's operating performance and can provide investors meaningful measures of overall corporate performance. EBITDA is also presented because management believes that it is frequently used by investment analysts, investors, and other interested parties as a measure of financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income are also presented because management believes that it provides investors additional measures of the company's core business. However, such non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP, and investors are cautioned that such non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an alternative to net income or loss or other income statement data (which are determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of our performance or as a measure of liquidity and cash flows. Management's method of calculating EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP net income may differ materially from the method used by other companies and accordingly may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

A reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, is included in the table below. The calculation of non-GAAP net income is derived from the amounts presented in this table. For the weighted average number of common shares used for the determination of adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP income basic and diluted earnings per common share, see the table, Consolidated Statement of Operations, further below.

Three Months Ended March 31,

2026 2025 Net Income $ (200,590 ) $ (398,860 ) Income tax expense - - Interest expense, net of interest income 84,907 34,558 Depreciation and amortization 156,168 204 EBITDA 40,485 (364,099 ) Stock-based option/warrant expense 113,801 48,991 Stock issued for services 38,824 - Change in fair value of derivative (283,019 ) 255,454 EBITDA adjustments (77,133 ) 304,445 Adjusted EBITDA $ (36,649 ) $ (59,654 ) Adjusted EBITDA per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.02 )

Safe Harbor Notice and Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 8, 2026, and future periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only to the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food & Drug Administration Disclosure

The products and formulations featured in this release are not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor's advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Gummy USA , BergametNA, Ultimate Brain Nutrients, UBN, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit and F4T are trademarks and registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.

Company Contact

Duke Pitts, President & COO

Healthy Extracts Inc.

Tel (720) 463-1004

Email contact

Investor Contact

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7554

Email contact

HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2026 AND 2025

(UNAUDITED)

FOR THE THREE

MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2026 2025 REVENUE Revenue $ 1,610,744 $ 931,280 Net revenue 1,610,744 931,280 COST OF REVENUE Cost of goods sold 622,043 506,295 Total cost of revenue 622,043 506,295 GROSS PROFIT 988,701 424,985 OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative 1,317,403 533,833 Total operating expenses 1,317,403 533,833 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense, net of interest income (84,907 ) (34,558 ) Change in fair value on derivative 283,019 (255,454 ) Gain/loss of disposal of assets (70,000 ) - Total other income (expense) 128,112 (290,011 ) Net income/(loss) before income tax provision (200,590 ) (398,860 ) NET INCOME/(LOSS) $ (200,590 ) $ (398,860 ) Income/(Loss) per share - basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted 16,884,868 2,989,406

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2026 AND DECEMBER 31, 2025

(UNAUDITED)

MARCH 31, DECEMBER 31, 2026 2025 Change ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 164,385 $ 146,935 $ (17,450 ) Accounts receivable 253,668 187,750 (65,918 ) Inventory, net 520,752 843,357 322,605 Deposit - - - Offering costs 149,274 149,274 - Right of use asset, net - - - Total current assets 1,088,079 1,327,317 239,238 Fixed assets 4,076,915 4,233,083 156,168 Deposit 34,201 99,767 65,566 Goodwill 21,123,922 21,123,922 - Patents/Trademarks 526,647 526,647 - Right of use asset, net - non-current 469,074 513,929 44,854 Total other assets 26,230,759 26,497,347 266,588 TOTAL ASSETS 27,318,838 27,824,664 505,826 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Accounts payable 149,179 108,496 40,683 Accrued interest payable 5,253 5,118 135 Accrued interest payable - related party 96,257 76,401 19,856 Accrued liabilities 459,466 613,645 (154,179 ) Lease liabilities - current 191,150 171,930 19,220 Notes payable - related party - current 683,711 601,250 82,461 Convertible debt, net of discount - current - 111,330 (111,330 ) Total current liabilities 1,585,015 1,688,169 (103,154 ) Lease liabilities - long-term 280,403 344,265 (63,862 ) Notes payable 1,257,927 1,246,670 11,257 Notes payable - related party - non-current 137,752 156,835 (19,083 ) Convertible debt, net of discount - non-current 6,750 6,750 - Derivative liabilities 69,392 352,411 (283,019 ) Total non-current liabilities 1,752,223 2,106,930 (354,707 ) Total current and total liabilities 3,337,239 3,795,099 (457,860 ) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized, none and none shares issued and outstanding, respectively - - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized,16,890,868 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026, and 16,870,868 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 368,433 368,413 20 Additional paid-in capital 43,940,618 43,788,013 152,605 Treasury stock, at cost, 4,166 shares, respectively (5,400 ) (5,400 ) - Accumulated deficit (20,322,053 ) (20,121,462 ) (200,590 ) Total stockholders' equity 23,981,599 24,029,564 (47,965 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 27,318,838 $ 27,824,664 $ (505,826 )

SOURCE: HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/healthy-extracts-q1-2026-net-revenue-up-73-to-record-1.6-million-1166822