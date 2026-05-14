Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health, through its Subsidiary Cana Laboratories, Enters into an Advisory Agreement with the European Investment Bank for the Financing of its €50M R&D Program; EIB Financing Represents up to 50%, or €25M, under the EIB's Ventur

Advisory Agreement Secured: To advance the Company's EIB-backed R&D financing program

€25 million potential financing opportunity: Up to 50% of the Company's €50 million planned R&D program

Institutional-grade capital: Potential long-term, attractively structured financing from the EU's premier development bank

R&D acceleration: Strengthens and expands the Company's development pipeline across its portfolio

Value creation catalyst: Landmark funding opportunity supporting long-term innovation and growth

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced that, through its wholly owned subsidiary Cana Laboratories, it is pursuing a strategic research and development (R&D) financing program with the European Investment Bank (EIB), the financing arm of the European Union and one of the world's largest multilateral lenders.

In connection with this initiative, Cana Laboratories has entered into an advisory agreement with the EIB to support the Company's progress under the EIB-backed financing program. The agreement represents an important milestone for the Company and reflects the alignment of its R&D initiatives with the EIB's evaluation criteria. Cosmos Health believes the process could support access to long-term institutional financing on attractive terms with limited dilution.

The program, under the EIB's Venture Debt scheme, is designed to position the Company for a potential opportunity to access up to 50% of its planned €50 million (approximately $59 million) R&D program, representing up to €25 million (approximately $29 million) in potential financing, upon the achievement of certain milestones. There can be no assurances that the financing will be obtained in part or in full.

Potential funding under the EIB's Venture Debt scheme is expected to significantly accelerate Cosmos Health's expanding AI-powered R&D pipeline across multiple therapeutic areas. These include CCX0722, the Company's proprietary weight management solution, as well as oncology programs targeting prostate, ovarian, and colorectal cancers, in addition to initiatives in multiple sclerosis, gliomas, hematologic malignancies, and allergic inflammation.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "Securing this agreement marks a tangible step forward in our pursuit of a landmark financing opportunity for our R&D program. The European Investment Bank is among the most respected institutional lenders globally, and our advancement in this process reflects the strength of our R&D pipeline and strategic vision. Access to capital of this magnitude would be transformational, significantly accelerating our development programs. We look forward to providing further updates as we progress through the process."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cosmos-health-through-its-subsidiary-cana-laboratories-enters-into-an-1166550