TraceLink, Inc.: CHEPLAPHARM to Accelerate Global Supply Chain Digitalization with TraceLink MINT

The German pharmaceutical company unifies its digital partner network, laying the foundation for AI-driven supply chain orchestration

BOSTON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, the world's largest Agentic Business Network, today announced that the German-based but globally active CHEPLAPHARM Group, a world leader in the acquisition of original preparations from the research-based pharmaceutical industry, is going live on the TraceLink network with Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT), powered by Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions (OPUS).

Unified Digital Operations Through MINT

As CHEPLAPHARM expanded its portfolio and global trading partner network through ongoing acquisitions, the company recognized the need to standardize and automate supply chain operations. Core processes-such as purchase order confirmations, delivery date updates, and shipment notifications-were handled manually through emails and non-standardized documents like PDFs and Excel sheets, creating additional administrative workload.

By implementing MINT, CHEPLAPHARM will be able to exchange mission-critical data digitally and in real time between ERP systems, reducing manual effort, improving transparency, and enabling more efficient, scalable operations with its partners. This will mark a major step toward seamless, data-driven orchestration across CHEPLAPHARM's growing trading partner ecosystem.

"We reached a point in our growth where manual workflows were creating unnecessary delays and repeated work across both our organization and our partners' operations," said Luise Daberkow, Senior Business Process Manager at CHEPLAPHARM. "By moving to TraceLink, we will eliminate time-consuming email chains and manual data entry, allowing our teams to focus on more strategic initiatives. We will have real-time operational visibility and agility to scale our business and partnerships in tandem."

Accelerating Partner Onboarding Through a Single Link

A key factor in CHEPLAPHARM's decision to implement TraceLink was the ability to onboard partners rapidly and at no cost to them. Unlike traditional point-to-point integration models that require building and maintaining separate connections for every trading partner, TraceLink's B2N Integrate-Once model allows CHEPLAPHARM and its trading partners to link a single time to the network, with no subscription or setup fees for CHEPLAPHARM's partners. This model will eliminate the need to rebuild interfaces each time a new partner joins, helping reduce the cost, effort, and friction of digitalizing transactions and processes across trading partners, while reducing IT workload and integration complexity.

IT Team-Backed Digitalization Reduces Complexity and Boosts Operational Resilience

Acting as a flexible orchestration layer between CHEPLAPHARM's SAP environment and the diverse ERP systems used by its global CMOs and suppliers, MINT allows seamless, standardized data exchange without requiring heavy customization or system changes.

This standardized approach will not only ensure data integrity and GxP-compliant communication but also eliminate repeated validation cycles and regression testing typically required for point-to-point EDI connections. By reusing validated interfaces and minimizing the need for tailor-made integrations, the IT team will gain significant time savings, reduce reliance on external consultants, and improve long-term system scalability.

The Foundation for Agentic Orchestration

With a strong foundation in automation and partner integration, CHEPLAPHARM is advancing its digitalization strategy to strengthen supply chain resilience and agility. This approach will not only enhance current operations but will also future-proof the company's MINT investment-creating the conditions to leverage emerging agent-based intelligence capabilities as they mature.

"CHEPLAPHARM is taking a forward-looking approach that not only improves operational efficiency but prepares for the next era of supply chain intelligence," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "Network-based digitalization is the infrastructure on which agentic AI can deliver real, trusted, and responsible value across the life sciences supply chain."

To learn how companies are building the digital foundation for agentic supply chain execution with TraceLink, visit tracelink.com.

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the world's largest Agentic Business Network, enabling life sciences and healthcare companies to build and manage a scalable digital workforce of governed, no-code AI agents that execute and coordinate mission-critical supply chain operations alongside human teams.

Powered by the Integrate-Once OPUS platform, which links 315,000+ authenticated network entities that exchange hundreds of billions of product transactions annually, only TraceLink delivers the industrial foundation required to develop, train, and continuously optimize agentic supply chain talent-governed AI agents-operating across multienterprise processes.

This agentic workforce model redefines how work gets done-expanding capacity, accelerating execution, and enabling safe, secure supply chain ecosystems that serve the greater good and operate with unprecedented agility, intelligence, and productivity beyond the limits of human-only operations, ensuring patients receive safe, high-quality therapies and products when and where they are needed.

Learn more at www.tracelink.com.

About CHEPLAPHARM

CHEPLAPHARM is a family-owned company with headquarters in Greifswald. For over 20 years, the company has been very successful in taking over well-known and well-established medicines from the research-based pharmaceutical industry and transferring them to an existing global network of partners for production and distribution. In this way, CHEPLAPHARM ensures the continuous supply of these medicines to patients worldwide. In addition to its headquarters in Greifswald, CHEPLAPHARM operates further sites in France, Japan, Russia and Switzerland. The company employs about 800 people worldwide.

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