Stellantis N.V.: Stellantis and Dongfeng Strengthen Their Historic Partnership in China and Beyond

Stellantis and Dongfeng Strengthen Their

Historic Partnership in China and Beyond

Building on their long-standing relationship, Stellantis and Dongfeng Group open a new chapter of their strategic partnership by reinforcing their DPCA joint venture

DPCA expected to produce in China all-new Peugeot and Jeep - models for the Chinese market and for export

Stellantis and Dongfeng Group also enter into a non-binding strategic MoU to strengthen even further their cooperation



AMSTERDAM and WUHAN, May 15, 2026 - Stellantis and Dongfeng Group today announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement to expand their 34-year partnership through shared production of Peugeot and Jeep - vehicles in China for the Chinese market and for sales worldwide. Stellantis and Dongfeng Group also signed a non-binding strategic MoU to further strengthen their cooperation by leveraging the two parties' scale, expertise, and R&D capabilities in the industry.

Under today's strategic cooperation agreement, and subject to required approvals and finalization of the relevant implementation agreements, the Dongfeng Peugeot Citroën Automobile Co., Ltd ("DPCA") joint venture is expected to produce at its Wuhan plant initially two all-new Peugeot-branded new energy vehicles, from 2027. These will be based on the latest design language of the all-new concept cars unveiled by Peugeot at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show. These products are intended for China and the export to global markets as part of Peugeot's international growth plan.

The plan also includes the production at DPCA's Wuhan plant of initially two Jeep - -branded off-road new energy vehicles for global markets, starting in 2027.

Powered by the favorable automotive industrial policies of the Hubei province and the Wuhan municipality, the project corresponds to a combined investment of over 8 billion Chinese Yuan (approximately 1 billion euros), of which Stellantis is expected to contribute approximately 130 million euros.

"With a track record of more than 30 years of collaboration and shared automotive expertise, Stellantis and Dongfeng are ready to further leverage their strengths and introduce all-new vehicles with cutting-edge EV technologies from brands that customers worldwide trust and love," said Antonio Filosa, Stellantis CEO. "We look forward to this project and to collaborate even more in the future."

"Dongfeng Motor has always taken the transformation and revitalization of Dongfeng Peugeot Citroën Automobile Co., Ltd. (DPCA) as a key strategic priority, fully supporting and advancing its sustainable development. Through the signing of this strategic cooperation, by integrating Hubei's industrial strengths, Stellantis' global layout advantages and Dongfeng's intelligent electric vehicle technologies, a new path featuring complementary strengths and win-win outcomes for all parties has been forged. This will undoubtedly inject strong momentum into DPCA's transformation," said Qing YANG, Dongfeng Group Chairman.

The implementation of the project is subject to the execution of the relevant implementation agreements, including economic and operational principles, and the satisfaction of customary conditions and approvals.

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About Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep - , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com

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