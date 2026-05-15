

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (5B4.F) released a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY162.206 billion, or JPY112.77 per share. This compares with JPY135.165 billion, or JPY93.98 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to JPY2.215 trillion from JPY2.090 trillion last year.



Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY162.206 Bln. vs. JPY135.165 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY112.77 vs. JPY93.98 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.215 Tn vs. JPY2.090 Tn last year.



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