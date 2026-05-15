Aino Health AB (publ): Aino Health AB (publ): interim report january-march 2026

This document in English is a translation of the original in Swedish. In case of any discrepancy, the Swedish original will prevail.



January - March 2026

Net sales were KSEK 5 531 (7 378)

Profit/loss after financial items was KSEK -2 213 (-554)

Earnings per share were SEK 0,0 (0,0) SEK

The first quarter of 2026 marked an important step in Aino's continued transition towards a more scalable and higher-quality SaaS business. While net sales declined somewhat during the quarter, this was primarily a consequence of deliberate strategic actions taken to strengthen the longterm profitability, predictability, and scalability of our revenue base.



As communicated earlier, we have during 2025 and into 2026 reviewed parts of our customer portfolio, customer agreements, and pricing structure to ensure better alignment between the value we deliver, our service commitments, and sustainable business economics. As a result of this work, certain customer relationships that did not meet our profitability requirements were discontinued. In parallel, we have continued to reduce the share of consulting revenue in our business mix, with a clear focus on increasing recurring SaaS Annual Recurring Revenue. We are pleased with the progress of this transition. Today the majority of Ainos net sales are recurring SaaS revenue. he remaining revenue is generated from integration and implementation services as well as customer training related to new deployments. This shift improves the quality of our recurring revenue, enhances visibility, and supports long-term growth.



During the quarter, we also continued to invest in the operational and structural capabilities required to support future scale.

A key part of this work has been the advancement of our quality and information security framework, including the ongoing ISO 27001:2022-related work as well as the audit of our ISO 9001 management system. At the time of writing, the relevant audits have been completed. These initiatives are important not only from a governance and compliance perspective, but also as practical enablers of smoother implementations, more efficient onboarding, and faster customer discussions, particularly with larger enterprise customers.



Our focus on scalability is closely linked to our commercial ambitions. As we engage with larger organisations, requirements relating to quality management, information security, and implementation readiness become increasingly important. We therefore view these investments as essential to reducing friction in the sales process and creating better conditions for efficient growth. At the same time, we have maintained good cost control throughout the quarter. This discipline gives us a solid foundation from which to continue executing our strategy and supports our ambition to return to growth with an increasingly efficient and scalable operating model during 2026.



We remain confident in the long-term market opportunity. The need for systematic, data-driven work ability management continues to grow, and we believe Aino is well positioned to capture that opportunity through a stronger SaaS revenue base, improved operational scalability, and disciplined execution. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Aino team, I would like to thank our customers, partners, employees, and shareholders for your continued trust and support.

This information is information that Aino Health is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-15 08:30 CEST.

For more information

Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health

Phone: +358 40 042 4221

Email: jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com

Aino Health AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market (Ticker: AINO).

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Tapper Partners AB

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About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions for Corporate Health Management. Our platform helps organizations reduce sickness absences, identify root causes of health challenges, and systematize proactive support for employees. For more information, please visit?ainohealth.com.