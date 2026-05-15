EQS-News: ALTA GROUP d.o.o. / Key word(s): Tender Offer

Alta Group announcement on Voluntary Takeover Offers for Addiko Bank AG



15.05.2026 / 10:33 CET/CEST

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ALTA GROUP D.O.O. Alta Group d.o.o. hereby announces that it will tender its 1,878,167 shares in Addiko Bank AG, amounting to 9.63% of the share capital in Addiko Bank, into the offer of Raiffeisen Bank International AG for all shares in Addiko Bank, which was published on 14 May 2026. Alta Group further notes that it is the holder of four financial instruments covering a total of 3,891,982 shares in Addiko Bank, amounting to 19.96% of the share capital in Addiko Bank, as stated in the latest major shareholding notification of Alta Group which was published on Addiko Bank's website on 3 July 2025 available at https://www.addiko.com/static/uploads/20250703-major-holdings-de-notification-data-1.pdf . ENDS For more information: Media:press@altagroup.rs



15.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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