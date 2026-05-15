

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. (TSE 6098) Friday announced 22.3 percent increase in full year 2025 pre-tax profit on revenue increase of 3.9 percent from the prior year.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent was 496.9 billion yen, up 21.6 percent from 408.5 billion yen last year.



Earnings per share was 347.59 billion yen, compared to 268.32 billion yen last year.



Looking ahead to the full year 2026, the company expects profit attributable to the owners of the parent of 623 billion yen, up 25.4 percent from the prior year profit of 496.9 billion yen.



Basic earnings per share is expected to grow by 27.8 percent to 447.00 billion yen, up from 349.78 billion yen a year ago.



Revenue for the full year 2026 is projected to increase 9 percent to 4,030 billion from 3,697.3 billion yen year ago.



Revenues increased to 3,697.3 billion yen, from 3,557.4 billion yen, compared to the prior year.



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