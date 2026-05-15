Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) will highlight its leadership in next-generation broadband at ANGA COM 2026, showcasing AI-powered network operations, cloud-native DOCSIS 4.0 access, and scalable fiber solutions. Anchored by the Entra vCMTS platform, Automation, and All-PON innovations, Vecima is enabling operators to automate operations, improve reliability, and accelerate the evolution to converged cable and fiber networks.

Delivering on Next-Generation PON

With Entra All-PON, Vecima is enabling future-ready fiber networks with a straightforward migration path from today's 10G technologies to 50G-PON, ensuring long-term scalability and investment protection.

The new Entra EPS1650 All-PON Shelf supports 50G-PON, XGS-PON, 10G-EPON, GPON, and EPON services. As a follow-on to Vecima's industry-first demonstration of a single port supporting 50G ITU PON and 10G-EPON in a Remote OLT, the EPS1650 brings that same single-port investment-protection path to GPON and XGS-PON operators in a modular shelf form-factor.

The EPS1650 offers up to 32 PON ports of XGS-PON when using double-density optics. When enabled for 50G-PON, up to 16 ports can be configured while simultaneously supporting XGS-PON, GPON, 10G-EPON, and EPON. The shelf is temperature-hardened with redundant power supplies and is purpose-built for cabinet applications. Management and automation are handled via Vecima's vPON Manager.

According to Dell'Oro Group, Vecima was the global market leader in Fiber Access Remote OLTs from 2021 through 2025 and continues to demonstrate innovation and leadership in Fiber Access with the EPS1650 All-PON Shelf. Early customer lab engagements are expected in late calendar 2026.

Available today, the EXS1610 All-PON Shelf offers sixteen ports of XGS-PON and GPON Combo PON. Coupled with vPON Manager, the solution scales bandwidth efficiently and delivers a superior user experience, all while leveraging existing fiber assets. Operators get innovative service provisioning, configuration, fault management, and streaming telemetry, along with powerful automation, visibility, and control.

Built on a best-in-class ITU PON platform that supports Combo PON (XGS-PON and GPON) for 10G services, the EXS1610 is part of an Open Network Ecosystem (ONE) of interoperable third-party Optical Network Unit (ONU)/Optical Network Terminal (ONT) partners, eliminating single-vendor lock-in for PON CPE equipment.

Cloud-Native DOCSIS 4.0 with Entra vCMTS Built for Reliable, Fast Deployments

Entra vCMTS delivers the scalability and throughput required for DOCSIS 4.0 through a fully open, cloud-native design. Its containerized architecture runs on commercial off-the-shelf server hardware and dynamically scales to support operators of every size at market-leading densities. Engineered to maximize reliability while minimizing space, power, and cost, Entra vCMTS supports both converged on-premises and cloud-native deployment models, giving operators the flexibility to evolve at their own pace.

Vecima and Witke recently announced that an Austrian operator is deploying Entra vCMTS as the DOCSIS platform for its network evolution bringing cloud-native DOCSIS 4.0 capabilities into live production.

With network reliability a critical factor in reducing churn and protecting ARPU and subscriber counts, operators need more than just a high-performance data plane they need the operational visibility and deployment confidence to scale quickly and launch new services without disruption.

Vecima will demonstrate Entra Intelligence for vCMTS, which adds a new layer of operational awareness and control spanning service provisioning, configuration, fault management, and streaming telemetry. Together, vCMTS and Intelligence give operators the tools to streamline day-to-day operations and maintain flexibility across multi-vendor network deployments.

Underpinning every successful rollout is Vecima's broader Entra portfolio, which validates and de-risks deployments before they reach the live network. The Entra Access Test Platform enables production-scale testing of converged multi-access network technologies including vCMTS, Remote PHY, and PON while Entra Access Simulators emulate large-scale subscriber and device populations to validate performance and capacity ahead of go-live. Tier 1 operators, including Liberty Global, are using these solutions today to accelerate DOCSIS 4.0 and vCMTS deployments and to help establish the common, vendor-neutral testing framework that is rapidly becoming an industry standard.

Vecima will also showcase its compact SC-1D Remote MACPHY node and EN2100 Compact Remote PHY node, alongside a sneak peek of the rackmount Remote MACPHY shelf co-developed with a strategic ecosystem partner with integrated analog laser output to feed the existing HFC plant straight from the hub.

Efficient, Monetizable Streaming with the MediaScale Portfolio

For European operators facing increasing pay-TV costs and streaming competition, Vecima's MediaScale portfolio offers a single, software-defined foundation to profitably deliver, optimize, and monetize content across every screen. MediaScale IPTV gives pay-TV operators a modern IPTV and OTT platform with integrated live linear, VOD, nDVR, Start Over/Catch-Up, and centralized origin and storage purpose-built for the diversity of European video markets.

Vecima's KeyFrame AI-powered platform enables operators to lower bitrates across live and time-shifted content while measurably improving picture quality. The MediaScale Server-side Ad Insertion platform enables dynamic ad insertion across live and time-shifted inventory, helping operators increase ARPU and diversify revenue streams.

Vecima Speakers

Colin Howlett, Chief Technology Officer, will speak on the panel titled Cable's New Playbook: Converged Edge, Better QoE, focusing on Optimizing Customer Quality of Experience and Reliability at the Edge, on Tuesday, May 19, at 2:30 p.m. in Room 2.

Quotes from Vecima Executives

"European operators are accelerating their transition to higher-capacity, software-driven networks that can support 50G and the next generation of broadband services," said John Ruwe, Vice President of EMEA Sales at Vecima. "Together with our Value-Added Resellers across the region, Vecima delivers interoperable access platforms and powerful cloud-based software that helps simplify deployments, scale efficiently, and bring new services to market faster."

"Access networks are becoming more flexible and powerful as operators deploy virtualization, DAA, and software-driven operations but that flexibility also brings operational complexity," said Colin Howlett, Chief Technology Officer at Vecima. "Entra Intelligence applies AI directly to network operations, giving engineers the ability to identify issues faster, automate troubleshooting, and manage networks with far greater efficiency. Entra Intelligence helps simplify and accelerate service deployment and empowers engineers to run their networks with the speed and agility required for the next generation of broadband services."

"Operators today are balancing the need to scale bandwidth with increasingly complex, evolving network architectures," said Ryan Nicometo, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Broadband Solutions at Vecima. "With next-generation PON solutions, Entra vCMTS, and integrated automation, Vecima enables operators to seamlessly deploy and manage converged access networks across cable and fiber. Our reliable, flexible, and simplified approach helps accelerate service delivery, streamline operations, and provide a clear path to multi-gigabit broadband."

"European video providers are under increasing pressure to scale streaming traffic, control costs, and grow revenue from video as direct-to-consumer and FAST channel models reshape the market," said Paul Strickland, Vice President and General Manager of Content Delivery Solutions at Vecima. "With MediaScale, Vecima delivers a single, software-defined portfolio that brings content closer to the subscriber, powers modern IPTV and OTT services at scale, and unlocks new revenue. Our open, standards-based approach helps operators improve quality of experience, reduce cost-per-stream, and capture the growing value of streaming in their own networks."

Join Vecima at ANGA COM 2026

May 19-21 in Cologne, Germany

Stand A20, Hall 8

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive. Learn more at vecima.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Vecima's business strategies and objectives, and the anticipated benefits, performance, capabilities, availability, or adoption of its products and services. Such statements reflect current expectations and assumptions about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Vecima undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

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Contacts:

Investor Relations: 250-881-1982, invest@vecima.com

Media Relations: bernadette.dunn@vecima.com

Vecima Sales: sales@vecima.com