LYCRA FUSION Fiber for Personal Care Applications Debuts

The LYCRA Company, a global leader in innovative and sustainable fiber solutions for the personal care industry, and Dukane, a manufacturer of ultrasonic bonding technologies for the hygiene and nonwovens market, are showcasing their latest co-developed advances in ultrasonic bonding at INDEX 26, taking place in Geneva, Switzerland, from May 19-22.

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Join The LYCRA Company and Dukane at INDEX 26 in Geneva, as they showcase their latest advances in ultrasonic bonding for nonwovens, including new LYCRA FUSION fiber for personal care that delivers superior snapback.

Since 2014, both companies have collaborated to advance ultrasonic bonding solutions that help diaper manufacturers improve product softness, fit, and performance while reducing energy consumption, material waste, and maintenance costs. Ultrasonic bonding creates bonded channels between two layers of nonwoven materials, mechanically securing elastic fibers without using adhesives. Dukane's patented rotary and rigid ultrasonic bonding systems enable high-speed, adhesive-free assembly by delivering precisely controlled ultrasonic energy into nonwoven substrates.

LYCRA FUSION fiber, originally developed to prevent snags in hosiery from turning into runs, can now fuse to nonwoven layers during ultrasonic bonding. Its sheath/core construction fuses with surrounding materials, strengthens ultrasonic bonds, and delivers superior yarn creep (snapback). When this fiber is paired with Dukane's advanced ultrasonic bonding modules, manufacturers can achieve precise elastic placement, improved bond integrity, and consistent product performance while eliminating the variability associated with hot-melt adhesives.

"As ultrasonic bonding gains traction in the hygiene industry, our longstanding collaboration with Dukane focuses on expanding technical capabilities while preparing for commercial scale-up," said Doug Kelliher, executive vice president, product, The LYCRA Company. "We're excited to introduce LYCRA FUSION fiber for personal care, which provides excellent performance with fewer breaking points and improved bond integrity during the ultrasonic bonding process."

Building on this shared commitment to innovation, The LYCRA Company and Dukane are aligning fiber development with ultrasonic process engineering to support broader adoption of adhesive-free elastic attachment in nonwovens.

"From ultrasonic lamination to precision sealing and cutting, our technologies are engineered for consistent quality, global scalability, and sustainable production," said Justin Lafferty, global product development manager nonwovens, Dukane. "By advancing ultrasonic bonding with LYCRA FUSION fiber, we're helping customers improve product performance while enabling more efficient production."

Explore more hygiene and nonwovens solutions at The LYCRA Company stand (2151) and the Dukane stand (1568) at INDEX 26.

About The LYCRA Company

The LYCRA Company innovates and produces fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries and owns the leading consumer brands: LYCRA, LYCRA HyFit, LYCRA T400, COOLMAX, THERMOLITE, ELASPAN, SUPPLEX and TACTEL. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., The LYCRA Company is recognized worldwide for its sustainable products, technical expertise, and marketing support. The LYCRA Company focuses on adding value to its customers' products by developing unique innovations designed to meet the consumer's need for comfort and lasting performance. Learn more at thelycracompany.com.

About Dukane

Headquartered in St. Charles, DUKANE is a global leader in ultrasonic bonding technologies for the hygiene and personal care industries. Unlike single-approach bonding systems, Dukane offers a range of ultrasonic bonding modules designed to replace adhesive-based processes in hygiene and personal care manufacturing. Manufacturers can select the right bonding technology based on product design, production speed, and long-term operational goals. Dukane's flexible platform supports intermittent and continuous bonding, as well as blade and rotary technologies, without locking manufacturers into a single technology path. Learn more at dukane.com/nonwoven.

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Contacts:

Karie J. Ford

Karie.j.ford@lycra.com

Shivani Singh

ssingh@dukane.com