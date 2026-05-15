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WKN: A3CU4U | ISIN: US71844V2016 | Ticker-Symbol: 9R4
Frankfurt
15.05.26 | 08:19
33,800 Euro
+1,81 % +0,600
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHILLIPS EDISON & COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,40034,20014:53
33,40034,20013:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2026 13:36 Uhr
55 Leser
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Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.: Phillips Edison & Company Announces Industry Veteran Dan Sutherland as Vice President of Acquisitions

CINCINNATI, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO), one of the nation's largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, today announced that Dan Sutherland has joined the Company as Vice President of Acquisitions for the West region encompassing Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

Dan brings more than two decades of experience sourcing, structuring and executing retail real estate transactions across both public REITs and private equity platforms. He has demonstrated a consistent track record of identifying strategic investment opportunities and driving substantial portfolio growth across diverse markets.

Prior to joining PECO, Dan most recently served in a similar leadership role at Sterling Organization after holding senior leadership roles at Brixton Capital and Brixmor Property Group. Dan has led complex transaction strategies, negotiated large-scale deals and collaborated closely with executive leadership to drive portfolio performance. Over the course of his career, he has closed billions of dollars in real estate transactions and built extensive relationships across the investment and brokerage community.

"Dan is a highly respected industry leader with a proven ability to source and close complex transactions," said Dave Wik, SVP of Acquisitions at PECO. "His deep relationships and strong execution capabilities will be instrumental as PECO continues to scale its acquisition platform and deliver long-term value for our shareholders."

In his new role, Dan will be responsible for sourcing and executing investment opportunities that support PECO's continued growth strategy, with a focus on high-quality, grocery-anchored shopping centers in growing suburban markets with strong demographics.

PECO's acquisitions team is widely regarded as a best-in-class leader in the retail REIT sector, leveraging a disciplined, in-house approach to drive accretive growth through the targeted acquisition of high-quality, grocery-anchored shopping centers and Everyday Retail centers. With a proven ability to identify, underwrite and close complex transactions efficiently, the PECO team is expertly navigating high-growth suburban markets to expand a portfolio that boasts a ~95% grocery-anchored composition, the highest in the Shopping Center peer group.

About Phillips Edison & Company
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ("PECO") is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO's centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO's top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of March 31, 2026, PECO managed 326 shopping centers, including 299 wholly owned centers comprising 33.7 million square feet across 31 states and 27 shopping centers owned in three institutional joint ventures. PECO is focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

PECO uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investors website, which can be found at https://investors.phillipsedison.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the Company's use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "seek," "objective," "goal," "strategy," "plan," "focus," "priority," "should," "could," "potential," "possible," "look forward," "optimistic," "commit," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including the risk factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 10, 2026, as updated from time to time in the Company's periodic and/or current reports filed with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Connect with PECO
PECO Website
PECO on LinkedIn
PECO on X

Media:
Ben Williamson, SVP of Marketing
(513) 338-2899, bwilliamson@phillipsedison.com

Investors:
Kimberly Green, Head of Investor Relations
(513) 692-3399, kgreen@phillipsedison.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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