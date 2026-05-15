Regulatory News:

CTP N.V. ('CTP', 'the Group' or the 'Company'), Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, announces that Moody's Ratings ('Moody's') has upgraded CTP's long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured rating to Baa2 with a Stable outlook from Baa3 with a Positive outlook.

Since receiving its inaugural Baa3 rating in 2020, CTP has nearly tripled its portfolio, growing from 5.1 million sqm to 14.7 million sqm of GLA, while expanding from €5.9 billion to €18.9 billion of GAV. Over the same period, CTP has further diversified geographically, reinforcing its leading position in Central and Eastern Europe while successfully expanding into Western European markets, including Germany and Italy.

In Q1-2026, CTP delivered record leasing performance, signing leases for over €53 million of annual rental income. This demonstrates continued robust occupier demand across its portfolio. CTP's vertically integrated business model, strong tenant relationships, and market-leading development yields of over 10% continue to support profitable growth while strengthening credit metrics over time. It also supports CTP's clear path towards €1 billion of annualised rental income by 2027, further underpinning the long-term strong cashflow generation, which supports the Company's self-funded growth model.

In the rationale for its decision, Moody's stated:

"The upgrade of CTP's rating to Baa2 was prompted by the Company's business profile improvements, notably improved scale and diversification of its logistic and industrial real estate portfolio and a continued robust rental growth performance with modest vacancy rates. We expect ongoing demand for industrial real estate assets, which is mitigating the macroeconomic vulnerability."

Richard Wilkinson, Group CFO at CTP, said:

"We are very pleased with Moody's decision to upgrade CTP to Baa2 with a Stable outlook. This is a strong recognition of the scale, quality, and resilience of our platform, as well as our disciplined financial management and consistent operational delivery, since our inaugural rating in 2020."

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area ("GLA"), with a portfolio of 14.7 million sqm of GLA in 11 countries and 2.0 million sqm under construction as at 31 March 2026. Our ready-built factories and warehouses, together with our custom-built solutions, serve over 1,700 clients ranging from large blue-chip multinationals to local SMEs. We build ?long-term partnerships through a client-first approach, maintaining roughly 90% annual retention and generating over 70% of new business from existing client expansion. All new buildings are certified to the BREEAM standard "Very Good" or higher, underscoring our commitment to sustainable development. CTP has Investment Grade ratings from S&P: BBB (Stable), Moody's: Baa2 (Stable), and JCR: A- (Stable). For more information, visit CTP's website: www.ctp.eu.

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Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

Maarten Otte, Chief Investment Officer

Mobile: +420 730 197 500

Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu

Pavel Švihálek, Funding and IR Manager

Mobile: +420 724 928 828

Email: pavel.svihalek@ctp.eu

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Email: ctp@secnewgate.co.uk