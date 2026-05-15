Xfinity and Comcast Business High-Speed Internet Now Available to More Than 2,100 Previously Unserved Homes and Businesses in Central Indiana

Expansion part of Comcast's $634 million network investment in Indiana over the last three years, ongoing partnership with State of Indiana

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / Together with the Indiana Broadband Office, Comcast announced the completion of construction to connect more than 2,100 new homes and businesses in counties across Central Indiana to high-speed Internet from Xfinity and Comcast Business. Communities in Hendricks, Wayne, Allen and Delaware counties now join 65 million homes and businesses nationwide with access to a network that fuels innovation, productivity, and everyday connection.

Comcast's multi-million-dollar investment to reach unserved residents and businesses in Hendricks, Wayne, Allen and Delaware counties comes in partnership with the State of Indiana's broadband grant program, which focuses on improving Internet access and adoption across the state.

"Expanding high-speed Internet access is essential to strengthening Indiana's economic future and ensuring that every household, from our largest cities to our most rural communities, can fully participate in today's digital world," said Matt Ubelhor, Indiana Secretary of Transportation & Infrastructure. "Partnerships between state leaders, local communities, and private-sector innovators like Comcast remain critical to meeting this moment of opportunity."

Over the past three years alone, Comcast has invested more than $634 million to upgrade its Indiana network and complete new construction to reach thousands of homes and businesses in rural Indiana. Residents and businesses in Bartholomew, Carroll, Fayette, Hamilton, Johnson, Marshall and Morgan counties were also recently connected to Xfinity and Comcast Business products and services as part of Comcast's partnership with the state.

"Expanding fast, reliable broadband to every Hoosier community remains central to Comcast's mission in Indiana," said Joni Hart, Vice President of Government & Community Affairs for Comcast Indiana. "When homes and businesses get connected for the first time, it transforms what they can achieve. This investment opens doors to Comcast's full suite of Internet, mobile, and entertainment services with both the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands - enabling employers and families to thrive in a digital world."

Indiana residents can visit Xfinity.com and businesses should visit ComcastBusiness.com to see if services are available in their specific community.

Xfinity Brings Full Suite of Residential Services to Central Indiana

Comcast is bringing its full suite of residential Xfinity services to Central Indiana including high-speed Internet, streaming, mobile, voice, and home security - delivering reliable, connected experiences for today's consumers at home or on the go.

Xfinity Internet : Speed, Reliability, and Coverage. With multi-gig speeds, 99.9% reliability, and powerful WiFi that reaches every corner of the home, Xfinity powers streaming, gaming, and video calls - simply and seamlessly.

Xfinity Mobile : Most Reliable Network. Fraction of the Cost. Xfinity Mobile delivers reliable, lightning-fast speeds - up to 1 Gig - at home and on the go. And now, new customers can get one line free for a full year when they sign up for a qualifying Xfinity Internet plan.

Xfinity TV : All Entertainment. One Powerful Platform. Xfinity brings together live TV, streaming, sports, and on-demand content in one easy-to-use experience. With the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote, finding a show, channel, or game is fast, easy, and frustration-free.

Xfinity Home: Smart Security Made Simple. Xfinity Home combines advanced security and smart home automation in one easy-to-use platform. With flexible options for self or professional monitoring, it delivers peace of mind and control.

Comcast Business: Technology Solutions for Businesses of Any Size

Comcast Business delivers powerful, secure, and always-on connectivity tailored to meet the needs of businesses - whether small startups or growing enterprises. With fast, reliable Internet and advanced networking solutions like SD-WAN, cloud connectivity, and unified communications, Comcast Business helps organizations stay connected, protected, and ready to scale.

For businesses on the move, Comcast Business Mobile offers fast, dependable 5G, flexible data plans, and access to over 23 million WiFi hotspots nationwide. With features like 4K streaming, advanced spam call blocking, and twice-a-year phone upgrades, it's a mobile solution designed to keep teams productive - wherever business takes them.

What It Means for the Central Indiana Community

Comcast's commitment to communities goes beyond building the network and aims to increase economic mobility for the local community and its residents. That's why Comcast created Internet Essentials, a broadband adoption program that offers eligible households low-cost, high-speed Internet and affordable computers. Additionally, Comcast has made significant investments into Indiana nonprofits focused on helping people build digital skills, expanding WiFi-connected Lift Zones, and funding connectivity and Internet adoption programs.

Find more stories and multimedia from Comcast at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

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SOURCE: Comcast

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/xfinity-and-comcast-business-high-speed-internet-now-available-t-1167350