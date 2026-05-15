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WKN: A41L7K | ISIN: FI4000592282 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J40
Frankfurt
15.05.26 | 16:23
0,865 Euro
-26,94 % -0,319
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUMMA DEFENCE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2026 15:00 Uhr
28 Leser
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Summa Defence Oyj: Inside information: Summa Defence Plc initiates a strategic review to focus the Group's core businesses

Summa Defence Plc Company announcement, inside information 15 May 2026 at 04:00 p.m. EEST

Summa Defence Plc has initiated a strategic review and evaluation of alternatives regarding the Group's subsidiaries IntLog Oy, Lightspace Group Inc and its subsidiaries, Aquamec Oy and Rasol Oy.

The objective of the review and the evaluation of alternatives is to support the Group's long-term strategy, develop its capital structure and accelerate growth in its the core businesses in the defence sector.

The alternatives under evaluation may include, among other things, strategic partnerships, external investments, ownership arrangements, partial or full divestments of businesses, as well as other structural solutions.

The company emphasises that the review and evaluation of strategic alternatives are part of its normal strategic development work and may not necessarily result in any arrangements or transactions.

The subsidiaries will continue to operate as usual during the review and evaluation process.

SUMMA DEFENCE PLC

Further information:

Arto Räty, Chairman of the Board
Phone: +358 40 411 7384
Email: arto.raty@summadefence.com

Robert Blumberg, CEO
Phone: +358 40 839 7408
Email: robert.blumberg@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defence and security technology group whose mission is to create a strong industrial foundation of innovative defence and dual use SMEs for strengthening the comprehensive security of society.

Summa Defence aims for both organic and inorganic growth across three focus areas: maritime technologies, land technologies and new technologies. The company's vision is to be a forerunner in comprehensive security industry.

The shares of Summa Defence Plc are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA). www.summadefence.fi/en/

The company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8 604 2255.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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