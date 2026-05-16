Ipsen Pharma: Ipsen presents first-in-class late-breaking Phase II corabotase data in glabellar lines showing sustained duration of effect reinforced by consistently high patient satisfaction

Patients treated with corabotase showed a rapid onset of action of 0.84 days and peak effect statistically superior to placebo

At Week 24, 60.8% of patients treated with corabotase experienced clinically significant sustained duration of effect vs placebo and vs Dysport, defined as a score of "none" or "mild" of line severity

Patient satisfaction scores at Week 24 were 82.8%

Corabotase is currently being evaluated as an investigational treatment in aesthetic indications

PARIS, FRANCE, 16 May 2026 - Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) today presented the first corabotase data (n=183) for moderate-to- severe glabellar lines at the 2026 Scale Symposium in Nashville, TN. Corabotase is Ipsen's first-in-class recombinant neuroinhibitor, RNITM. Built from engineered functional domains of A (catalytic) and B (binding), every element of its structure has been deliberately optimized to increase receptor affinity, enhance uptake, and improve resistance to degradation.

In the trial, at Week 4, 66% of patients treated with corabotase (50ng) showed a statistically significant =2-grade improvement (composite response) vs 0% with placebo, p=0.0001 (primary endpoint). 54.3% of patients treated with Dysport showed a >2-grade improvement (composite response) at Week 4. At Week 24, 60.8% of patients treated with corabotase (50ng) experienced clinically significant sustained duration of effect vs placebo (0.2%) and vs Dysport (36.7%), defined as an investigator-assessed score of "none" or "mild" of line severity. These results were reinforced by patient satisfaction scores with 82.8% of those treated with corabotase (50ng) rating "very satisfied" or "satisfied" on the Subject Level of Satisfaction (SLS) 4-point categorical scale.

"Consulting with patients and delving into the research landscape are both important parts of my role as a physician and throughout my experience, I've discussed the benefits that injectables can bring for overall appearances and the aging process," said Dr. Martina Kerscher, Professor of Dermatology and Head of Cosmetic Sciences at the University of Hamburg, Scale Symposium presenter. "First data are encouraging for patients, based on the overall satisfaction results, and I look forward to following the corabotase journey."

"We are pleased to share that these data demonstrated many firsts for the aesthetics industry. Patients are now experiencing a sustained duration of clinical effect, reinforced by superior patient treatment satisfaction," said Christelle Huguet, PhD, EVP, Head of R&D, Ipsen. "We are eagerly awaiting further data in upper facial lines later this year."

Patient reported data also showed a rapid onset of action with corabotase (50ng) of 0.84 days and was well-tolerated with no significant safety concerns with any of the evaluated doses of corabotase across Stage 1. Frequency of adverse events was comparable across all treatment arms of corabotase, Dysport and placebo. Corabotase continued to show a greater response in line severity vs Dysport at Week 36. In this trial, Dysport was shown to perform consistently with its clinical profile.

Following evaluation of these data, the 50ng dose was selected for further evaluation in our Phase III LAURITE program. Doses of corabotase are expressed in nanograms (ng) and are not directly comparable with unit-based dosing of naturally occurring toxins. The Phase II LANTIC trial remains ongoing with proof-of-concept data expected for two further aesthetic indications in forehead and lateral canthal lines.

About corabotase

Corabotase (IPN10200) is a purposefully engineered recombinant neuroinhibitor, RNITM, designed through advanced protein engineering and Ipsen's proprietary manufacturing platform. Built from engineered functional domains of A (catalytic) and B (binding), every element of its structure has been optimized to increase receptor affinity, enhance uptake, and improve resistance to degradation. This enables long lasting inhibition of neurotransmitter release and sustained reduction in muscle activity.

About LANTIC

LANTIC (n=727) is a Phase I/II trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of corabotase in three aesthetic indications of moderate to severe upper facial lines: glabellar lines, forehead lines and lateral canthal lines, across 3 Stages. Stage 1 (data presented at the SCALE symposium) included patients evaluating safety and efficacy of corabotase in a dose finding and dose escalation stage in glabellar lines, with three defined steps including multiple doses of corabotase; dose-escalation (step 1: Phase Ib), dose finding vs placebo and vs Dysport (step 2: Phase II) and additional dose finding vs placebo and vs Dysport (step 3: Phase II). Different doses of corabotase were evaluated within each step. Step 3 is the basis of the proof-of-concept data for corabotase in glabellar lines including 183 patients. Stages 2 and 3 (Phase II) will evaluate corabotase in all three upper facial indications vs placebo. The LANTIC trial is one of several ongoing trials within Ipsen's broader corabotase development programs.

About Ipsen

We are a global biopharmaceutical company with a focus on bringing transformative medicines to patients in three therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience. Our pipeline is fueled by internal and external innovation and supported by nearly 100 years of development experience and global hubs in the U.S., France and the U.K. Our teams in more than 40 countries and our partnerships around the world enable us to bring medicines to patients in more than 100 countries.

Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the U.S. through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information, visit ipsen.com.

Ipsen Contacts



Investors Henry Wheeler henry.wheeler@ipsen.com +33 7 66 47 11 49 Khalid Deojee khalid.deojee@ipsen.com +33 6 66 01 95 26 Media Sally Bain sally.bain@ipsen.com +1 857 320 0517 Anne Liontas anne.liontas.ext@ipsen.com +33 7 67 34 72 96

Disclaimers and/or forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements, objectives and targets contained herein are based on Ipsen's management strategy, current views and assumptions. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated herein. All of the above risks could affect Ipsen's future ability to achieve its financial targets, which were set assuming reasonable macroeconomic conditions based on the information available today. Use of the words 'believes', 'anticipates' and 'expects' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including Ipsen's expectations regarding future events, including regulatory filings and determinations. Moreover, the targets described in this document were prepared without taking into account external-growth assumptions and potential future acquisitions, which may alter these parameters. These objectives are based on data and assumptions regarded as reasonable by Ipsen. These targets depend on conditions or facts likely to happen in the future, and not exclusively on historical data. Actual results may depart significantly from these targets given the occurrence of certain risks and uncertainties, notably the fact that a promising medicine in early development phase or clinical trial may end up never being launched on the market or reaching its commercial targets, notably for regulatory or competition reasons. Ipsen must face or might face competition from generic medicine that might translate into a loss of market share. Furthermore, the research and development process involves several stages each of which involves the substantial risk that Ipsen may fail to achieve its objectives and be forced to abandon its efforts with regards to a medicine in which it has invested significant sums. Therefore, Ipsen cannot be certain that favorable results obtained during preclinical trials will be confirmed subsequently during clinical trials, or that the results of clinical trials will be sufficient to demonstrate the safe and effective nature of the medicine concerned. There can be no guarantees a medicine will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that the medicine will prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and healthcare legislation and risks arising from unexpected regulatory or political changes such as changes in tax regulation and regulations on trade and tariffs, such as protectionist measures, especially in the United States; global trends toward healthcare cost containment; technological advances, new medicine and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new-medicine development, including obtaining regulatory approval; Ipsen's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of Ipsen's patents and other protections for innovative medicines; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions. Ipsen also depends on third parties to develop and market some of its medicines which could potentially generate substantial royalties; these partners could behave in such ways which could cause damage to Ipsen's activities and financial results. Ipsen cannot be certain that its partners will fulfil their obligations. It might be unable to obtain any benefit from those agreements. A default by any of Ipsen's partners could generate lower revenues than expected. Such situations could have a negative impact on Ipsen's business, financial position or performance. Ipsen expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements, targets or estimates contained in this press release to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. Ipsen's business is subject to the risk factors outlined in its registration documents filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers. The risks and uncertainties set out are not exhaustive and the reader is advised to refer to Ipsen's latest Universal Registration Document, available on ipsen.com.

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