

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - ALS Limited (ALQ.AX) announced a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at A$318.7 million, or A$0.75 per share. This compares with A$256.2 million, or A$0.62 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to A$3.320 billion from A$2.999 billion last year.



ALS Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: A$318.7 Mln. vs. A$256.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: A$0.75 vs. A$0.62 last year. -Revenue: A$3.320 Bln vs. A$2.999 Bln last year.



*Basic income per share



For the full year, the company posted underlying profit of A$381.2 million as against last year's A$303 million.



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