

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - (update - adds more earnings details)



ALS Limited (ALQ.AX) announced a profit for its full year that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at A$318.7 million, or A$0.63 per share. This compares with A$256.2 million, or A$0.52 per share, last year.



Underlying income stood at A$381.2 million, or A$0.75 per share, higher than the A$303 million, or A$0.62 per share, a year ago.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to A$3.320 billion from A$2.999 billion last year.



For the full year, ALS Limited will pay a final dividend of 23.1 cents per share, which will bring the total dividend to 42.5 cents per share for the year, higher than the 38.6 cents per share last year. The dividend will be paid on July 3 to the shareholders on the register as of June 15.



ALS Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: A$318.7 Mln. vs. A$256.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: A$0.63 vs. A$0.52 last year. -Revenue: A$3.320 Bln vs. A$2.999 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News