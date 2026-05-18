Proposed dividend of €0.11 per share, up +120%, reflecting the Company's improved financial performance and solid financial position

Regulatory News:

ABL Diagnostics (Euronext Paris FR001400AHX6), a company specialized in molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases, announces that its Board of Directors, at its meeting held on April 30, 2026, has decided to propose to the Combined General Meeting to be held on June 30, 2026 the distribution of a dividend of €0.11 per share for the financial year ended December 31, 2025.

This proposal, which remains subject to shareholders' approval, is in line with the Company's dividend policy, following the first dividend paid in respect of FY2024 in the amount of €0.05 per share. It reflects ABL Diagnostics' intention to establish a sustainable shareholder return, consistent with its development and financial position.

The proposed dividend amounts to approximately €1.77 million in aggregate and would, if approved, be detached on July 3, 2026, with payment scheduled for July 7, 2026, entirely in cash.

This proposal comes in a context of significant improvement in the Company's financial performance for FY2025. ABL Diagnostics reported revenue of €6.95 million, representing an increase of over 30% compared to the previous year, as well as net profit close to €1.0 million, reflecting strong growth. This performance was accompanied by a significant improvement in operating profitability and strengthened cash generation, allowing for a marked reduction in net debt.

In this context, the proposed dividend distribution reflects ABL Diagnostics' ability to combine business growth, improved profitability and financial discipline. It also illustrates a balanced approach between funding the investments required to support the Company's development and sharing value creation with its shareholders.

ABL Diagnostics continues to implement its strategy focused on expanding its molecular diagnostics solutions portfolio, strengthening its international footprint and progressively deploying new integrated activities. In a sector where growth-stage diagnostic companies typically prioritize reinvestment, the Company's ability to propose an increasing dividend reflects the growing maturity of its business model.

ABL Diagnostics' dividend policy may evolve over time depending on its results, financial position, investment needs and development opportunities.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on the Company's current expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The payment of the dividend remains subject to approval by the General Meeting of shareholders.

About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)

ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:

Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection UltraGene, and

Genotyping by DNA sequencing DeepChek

ABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.

ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.

An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:

HIV Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.

SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C Advanced Detection Solutions.

Microbiome and taxonomy 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.

Other viral and bacterial targets Comprehensive molecular assays.

Integrated Solutions

Real-time syndromic PCR tests

Nadis Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.

Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis. MediaChek Clinical Sample Collection Kits.

ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.

ABL Diagnostics SA

Société anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 euros

Headquarters: 72C route de Thionville 57140 WOIPPY

552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ

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Contacts:

Tel: +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50

Email: info@abldiagnostics.com

https://www.abldiagnostics.com/