Massive upside potential of +123.4% compared to the closing price of €3.76 (as of May 18, 2026).

Historic 2025 results: Revenue up +30.4% to €6.95m, net profit surging to €0.98m (+246%), and a return to a positive operating profit (EBIT) of €0.29m.

Record cash generation: Operational Free Cash Flows more than doubled to €1.38m, alongside a major deleveraging of -54%.

Immediate return of shareholder value: Proposed attractive dividend of €0.11 per share.

Regulatory News:

ABL DIAGNOSTICS (ISIN: FR001400AHX6 Ticker: ABLD-FR), a leading company in molecular diagnostics and genotyping, announces the publication of a new research note (flash note) by Allinvest (Invest Securities) following the release of its 2025 Annual Financial Report.

Considering flawless strategic execution and financial performances exceeding expectations, the research firm strongly reaffirms its BUY rating on ABL Diagnostics, maintaining its target price at €8.4. This represents an upside potential of +123.4% (or a target price multiplied by over 2.2) compared to the closing price of €3.76 on May 18, 2026.

Why Allinvest Recommends a "Buy": Multiplied Operational Profitability

The analysis published today highlights ABL Diagnostics' shift in scale, successfully combining strong commercial acceleration with a drastic streamlining of its cost base:

Profitable and recurring growth: Revenue reached a historic milestone at €6.95m (+30.4%), driven by the strong recurrence of its historical core business (genotyping, sequencing, software) and the contribution of new high-value-added activities.

Peak gross margin: A highly qualitative product mix and strong export momentum pushed the gross margin rate to 61.7% of revenue (up from 58.1% in 2024).

The return of operational leverage: Operating profit (EBIT) returned to a largely positive €0.29m (exceeding Allinvest's initial forecast set at €0.19m), wiping out the -€0.49m loss from the 2024 financial year.

Net profit multiplied by 3.5: Net profit stands at €0.98m.

A Strong Balance Sheet and the Initiation of a €0.11 Dividend

Allinvest particularly highlights the formidable cash generation capacity of ABL Diagnostics in 2025, characterized by record operational Free Cash Flows of €1.38m. This financial discipline made it possible to halve the net debt (-54% to €0.93m) and triple the available cash to €1.31m.

Bolstered by this outstanding financial health, the Board of Directors will propose the payment of a €0.11 per share dividend at the General Meeting on June 30, 2026. As a sign of total alignment and absolute confidence in the future, the majority shareholder, ABL SA, will convert almost all of its dividends (€1.68m) through a debt set off, further strengthening the company's equity and financial flexibility.

Particularly Promising 2026-2028 Outlook

The Allinvest analyst reaffirms their confidence for the coming financial years (2026-2028), estimating that growth will continue to unfold at a sustained pace. The investments and structuring partnerships forged during 2025-including syndromic PCR kits (UltraGene range), the exclusive distribution of Vela Diagnostics, and the strong logistical and commercial synergies with CDL Pharma-will see their contributions accelerate significantly in the short to medium term.

ABL Diagnostics' profile is now positioned as a unique opportunity within the European Medtech universe: growth exceeding 30%, combined with positive net profitability, a return to a dividend policy, and proven cash generation.

Access to the Research Note

The flash note by Allinvest (Invest Securities), written by analyst Jean-Pierre Loza, is available on the ABL Diagnostics' webiste: (https://www.abldiagnostics.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/INVEST-SECURITIES-FLASH-ABLD-190526.pdf). Previous documents remain accessible on the Legal Financial News website under the "Financial Analyses" sub-section.

Regulatory Notice Directive 2014/65/EU (MiFID II)

The financial analysis referenced herein is strictly reserved for professional investors within the meaning of Directive 2014/65/EU. Its distribution is subject to applicable regulations and territorial restrictions. It must not be altered and should be reviewed in its entirety.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, implicitly or explicitly, certain forward-looking statements regarding ABL Diagnostics and its activities. These statements are based on assumptions that ABL Diagnostics considers reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate. They are subject to numerous risks, including those set out in the "Risk Factors" section of the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 12 July 2022 under number 22-296, available on ABL Diagnostics' website (www.abldiagnostics.com), as well as changes in economic conditions, financial markets, and the markets in which ABL Diagnostics operates. Forward-looking statements herein are also subject to risks not yet known to ABL Diagnostics or not currently considered significant. The occurrence of all or part of these risks could cause ABL Diagnostics' actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Legal Notice

This press release and the information it contains do not constitute and shall not be construed as an offer or invitation to sell or subscribe for, nor the solicitation of an order or an invitation to buy or subscribe for, ABL Diagnostics shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of applicable laws. Persons in possession of this press release should inform themselves about any local restrictions and comply with them.

About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)

ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:

Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection UltraGene, and

Genotyping by DNA sequencing DeepChek

ABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.

ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.

An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:

HIV Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.

SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C Advanced Detection Solutions.

Microbiome and taxonomy 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.

Other viral and bacterial targets Comprehensive molecular assays.

Integrated Solutions

Real-time syndromic PCR tests

Nadis Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.

Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis. MediaChek Clinical Sample Collection Kits.

ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.

Société anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 euros

Headquarter: 72C route de Thionville 57140 WOIPPY

552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260519018155/en/

Contacts:

ABL Diagnostics SA

Société anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 euros

Headquarters: 72C route de Thionville 57140 WOIPPY

552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ

Tel: +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50

Email: info@abldiagnostics.com

https://www.abldiagnostics.com/