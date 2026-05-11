Strong revenue growth of +30.4% to €6.95m

Positive operating income of €290k, exceeding analyst forecasts

Net income soaring to nearly €1m (€987k)

International business acceleration: 70% of revenue generated outside France, with a network expanded to 57 distributors across 50 countries

A year of major transformation with the integration of Fast Track Diagnostics (FTD) syndromic PCR tests, the Vela Diagnostics range, and the Institut Pasteur HPV RNA-Seq test

Regulatory News:

ABL Diagnostics (Paris:ABLD)(Euronext Compartment B ISIN: FR001400AHX6), a company specialized in in vitro diagnostics, today announces its annual results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, approved by the Board of Directors during its meeting on April 30, 2026.

Financial Indicator FY 2025 FY 2024 Change (%) Revenue €6,950k €5,330k +30.4% Operating Result €290k -€490k +159.2% Net Income €987k €285k +246.0% Cash-Flow from Operations €1,383k €622k +142.5% Cash on Hand (gross) €1,316k €529k +148.8% Net Debt €933k €2,024k -53.9%

Profitability exceeding market expectations

Fiscal year 2025 marks a key milestone in ABL Diagnostics' financial performance. By prioritizing a controlled and qualitative deployment of its new ranges, the Company generated solid revenue of €6.95m, up +30.4% compared to 2024.

In terms of profitability, the Company is showing robust momentum. Thanks to rigorous cost management and the recurrence of its historical activities, ABL Diagnostics recorded an operating result of €290k, exceeding the €190k initially anticipated by AllInvest equity research1

This operational control allowed net income to reach €987k (compared to €285k in 2024), representing a +246% increase. Cash flow from operations more than doubled to reach €1.38m, bringing cash on hand to €1.31m while reducing net debt by more than half (€933k vs. €2.02m at end-2024).

Expansion of global footprint and product portfolio

The year 2025 confirms ABL Diagnostics' ability to deploy its model on a global scale. Internationalization has increased, with 70% of revenue now generated outside France (vs. 66% in 2024). This trend is particularly visible in the "Grand Export" zone (including Japan and India), which now represents 30% of global revenue, as well as in the United States (4% vs. 1%).

To support this growth, ABL Diagnostics now relies on 57 active distributors covering 50 countries (vs. 44 distributors in 39 countries in 2024). At the same time, the catalog has been significantly enriched, growing from 100 to 147 active product references, illustrating the Company's innovation and integration momentum.

Beyond financial aggregates, the fiscal year was marked by the completion of major partnerships:

Acquisition of Fast Track Diagnostics (FTD) assets: ABL Diagnostics successfully integrated the development and commercialization of a wide range of syndromic PCR tests (simultaneous detection of multiple pathogens), strengthening its molecular diagnostic offering.

ABL Diagnostics successfully integrated the development and commercialization of a wide range of syndromic PCR tests (simultaneous detection of multiple pathogens), strengthening its molecular diagnostic offering. Innovation with Institut Pasteur: Exclusive global license agreement for the industrialization of the next-generation HPV RNA-Seq test.

Exclusive global license agreement for the industrialization of the next-generation HPV RNA-Seq test. Alliance with Vela Diagnostics: Exclusive distribution agreement for the EMEA zone.

Exclusive distribution agreement for the EMEA zone. Synergies with CDL Pharma: Global distribution of CDL Pharma's Clinical Research Organization (CRO) services.

Outlook

With an expanded scope, ABL Diagnostics approaches 2026 with confidence, focused on accelerating its new growth drivers and maintaining financial discipline.

About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)

ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:

Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection UltraGene, and

Genotyping by DNA sequencing DeepChek.

ABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.

ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.

An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:

HIV Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.

SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C Advanced Detection Solutions.

Microbiome and taxonomy 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.

Other viral and bacterial targets Comprehensive molecular assays.

Integrated Solutions

Real-time syndromic PCR tests

Nadis Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.

MediaChek Clinical Sample Collection Kits.

ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.

_______________________________ 1 The study can be viewed at: https://www.abldiagnostics.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/Flash-ABL-Diagnostics-22012026_EDITED.pdf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260510972191/en/

Contacts:

ABL Diagnostics SA

Société anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 euros

Headquarters: 72C route de Thionville 57140 WOIPPY

552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ

Tel: +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50

Email: info@abldiagnostics.com

https://www.abldiagnostics.com/