Full-year 2026 revenue target set at €12.27 million, delivering an exceptional +76.5% growth compared to 2025

Historic shift in scale driven by the full-year impact of growth drivers (FTD Kits up +353%, Vela at €1.57m, and CDL at €2.48m)

Strong commercial visibility supported by robust business momentum during the first months of the fiscal year

Regulatory News:

ABL Diagnostics (Paris:ABLD) (Euronext Paris Compartment B ISIN: FR001400AHX6), a company specialized in molecular diagnostic solutions, healthcare software, and clinical sample management, today announces its precise full-year revenue targets for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026 (Guidance).

"The consolidated operational indicators for the 2026 fiscal year confirm a historic shift in scale for ABL Diagnostics. With a revenue target of €12.27 million, representing growth of over 76%, we are reaping the benefits of the technology integration strategy initiated in 2025. The remarkable performance of the UltraGene range (FTD assets), combined with the massive contribution of our exclusive distribution agreements with Vela Diagnostics and CDL Pharma, validates our business model as a global player in in vitro diagnostics," stated Dr. Chalom Sayada, CEO of ABL Diagnostics. "Our strong commercial visibility and the recurrence of our business workflows allow us to confirm this full-year trajectory with high confidence."

2026 Revenue Targets and Outlook by Business Segment

Based on its commercial management roadmap derived from underlying operational data, ABL Diagnostics targets total revenue of €12,265k for the full-year 2026, compared to €6,950k in 2025, representing a targeted overall growth of +76.5%.

The breakdown by business segment is as follows:

En milliers d'euros (k€) Réalisé 2025 Objectif Atterrissage 2026 Variation visée % du CA 2026 Kits Reagents 3 170 5 798 +82,9 47,3 Software Solutions 1 057 1 211 +14,6 9,9 Services Others 2 723 5 256 +93,0 42,9 Total Revenue 6 950 12 265 +76,5 100,0

Analysis of Growth Momentum by Segment

1. Kits Reagents Segment: A major acceleration of +82.9%

This historical business segment is crossing a milestone to reach €5,798k, driven by two complementary engines:

UltraGene Range (syndromic qPCR, ex-Fast Track Diagnostics): Acting as a true catalyst for the fiscal year, this business line shows exponential growth of +353.5% to reach €1,582k at year-end 2026.

HIV Business Line: The Company's historical and recurring foundation maintains a highly robust momentum with expected growth of +132.0% to settle at €3,906k.

2. Services Others Segment: Revenues nearly doubling (+93.0%)

Strategic distribution agreements implemented in 2025 are delivering their full commercial potential on a full-year basis, reaching €5,256k:

CDL Pharma: The integration of clinical research support activities contributes massively to the extent of €2,482k (+289.7%).

Vela Diagnostics: Trading activities initiated in the second half of 2025 confirm a rapid ramp-up, contributing €1,565k over the 2026 fiscal year (+457.2%).

3. Software Solutions Segment: Steady organic growth (+14.6%)

The software business line (DeepChek, ViroScore, MicrobioChek, and NADIS) totals €1,211k, supported notably by the resilience of the NADIS hospital management software, which grows by +117.2% to reach €912k.

Forward-Looking Statements (Safe Harbor)

This press release contains forward-looking statements and financial targets regarding the full-year 2026 performance of ABL Diagnostics. Although the Company's management believes these projections are based on reasonable accounting, commercial, and order book assumptions as of the date of this release, these elements do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Actual audited results, to be published at a later stage, remain subject to risks and uncertainties, notably relating to year-end closing processes, the global supply chain, and IVDR regulatory compliance timelines.

About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)

ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:

Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection UltraGene, and

Genotyping by DNA sequencing DeepChek

ABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.

ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.

An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:

HIV Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.

SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C Advanced Detection Solutions.

Microbiome and taxonomy 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.

Other viral and bacterial targets Comprehensive molecular assays.

Integrated Solutions

Real-time syndromic PCR tests

Nadis Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.

Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis. MediaChek Clinical Sample Collection Kits.

ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260601791272/en/

Contacts:

ABL Diagnostics SA

Société anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 euros

Headquarters: 72C route de Thionville 57140 WOIPPY

552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ



Tel: +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50

Email: info@abldiagnostics.com

https://www.abldiagnostics.com/