

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sonova Holding AG (SONVF.PK, SOON.SW), a Swiss hearing care solutions provider, on Monday reported a decline in net profit for the full year, hurt by a loss from discontinued operations, decreased sales, and an increased cost of sales.



For the 12-month period to March 31, the company posted a net income of CHF 439.4 million, or CHF 7.22 per share, compared with CHF 547 million, or CHF 9.04 per share in the previous year. Loss from discontinued operations was CHF 106.5 million as against the prior year's loss of CHF 17.9 million.



Normalized basic earnings per share from continuing operations were CHF 10.42, compared with CHF 10.43 per share last year.



Operating profit stood at CHF 675.8 million, less than the CHF 719.8 million a year ago. Cost of sales moved up to CHF 947.6 million from last year's CHF 928.5 million. The company reported sales of CHF 3.605 billion, less than the CHF 3.612 billion in the prior year.



For the full year, the Board will pay a dividend of CHF 4.70 per share, higher than the previous year's CHF 4.40 per share.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026-27, Sonova expects sales to rise by 5% to 8% with a core EBIT growth of 7% to 10%.



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