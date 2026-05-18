

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN, AZN.L, ZEG.DE, AZN.ST) announced AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's Enhertu has been approved by the FDA for both the neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment of patients with HER2-positive early breast cancer based on results from the DESTINY-Breast11 and DESTINY-Breast05 Phase III trials, respectively. Following these approvals in the US, an amount of $155 million is due from AstraZeneca to Daiichi Sankyo as milestone payments for both these indications.



Enhertu is already approved in more than 95 countries, including the US, as a treatment for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.



Shares of Daiichi Sankyo are trading at 2,618 yen, up 1.69%.



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