

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American PLC (AAL.L) on Monday said Collahuasi is seeking clarification on a Chilean environmental tribunal's ruling which purports to set aside an environmental permit granted in 2021 for infrastructure and production capacity expansion at the independently managed Collahuasi copper mine, including a nearly completed desalination plant project.



The company said the ruling by Chile's Second Environmental Tribunal relates to two specific issues concerning the assessment of impacts on a local community and the marine environment.



Anglo American said Collahuasi is seeking clarification from both the tribunal and Chile's Environmental Assessment Service regarding the scope and implications of the ruling, including whether it could affect operations.



'Based on the information currently available and subject to the existing alternative water sources for Collahuasi, Anglo American does not currently expect any immediate impact on production,' the company said in a statement.



Collahuasi said the environmental permitting process had been conducted in line with local regulations and the applicable environmental framework, noting that the permit was originally approved in December 2021 and later confirmed by the Ministers Committee in August 2023.



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