

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN, AZN.L, ZEG.DE, AZN.ST) said BAXFENDY has been approved in the US as a first-in-class aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of hypertension in combination with other antihypertensive medications, to lower blood pressure in adults who are not adequately controlled. The approval was based on positive results from the BaxHTN Phase III trial.



BAXFENDY is a highly selective and potent aldosterone synthase inhibitor designed to lower blood pressure in a new way by specifically inhibiting the production of aldosterone, a hormone that raises blood pressure to unhealthy levels and increases the risk of heart and kidney problems.



AstraZeneca acquired BAXFENDY through its purchase of CinCor Pharma, in February 2023.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, AstraZeneca shares are up 0.20 percent to $182.04.



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