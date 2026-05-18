DP World Advances Decarbonization in the Dominican Republic With Electric Fleet Milestone

First phase of electrification initiative brings cleaner, more efficient operations to Caribbean logistics hub

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / DP World is accelerating the decarbonization of its marine terminal operations in the Americas with the deployment of 12 fully electric internal transfer vehicles (ITVs) at the Port of Caucedo in the Dominican Republic, bringing the total to 24 currently in operation. This marks the completion of the first phase of the company's ongoing fleet electrification initiative at the port.

ITVs play a critical role in port operations, transporting containers between the quay and container yards. Historically powered by diesel engines, these vehicles are a significant source of emissions within terminal operations.

Once fully operational, the new electric vehicles are expected to reduce diesel consumption by approximately 100,000 gallons annually - a 4.6% reduction in fuel use - while cutting more than 7,500 tons of CO2 emissions over the next decade. The transition will also lower repair and maintenance costs by roughly 25%, demonstrating how sustainability initiatives can deliver both environmental and operational benefits.

The milestone represents a major step in transitioning the terminal's diesel-powered internal transport fleet to electric models, strengthening the sustainability and operational efficiency of one of the Caribbean's most important logistics gateways.

Manuel Martínez, CEO of DP World in the Dominican Republic, said: "Electrifying internal fleets increases port competitiveness and accelerates logistics decarbonization. In our Dominican Republic operations, this milestone enables more efficient and predictable operations, attracts higher-value investment, and supports our customers in meeting increasingly ambitious ESG goals."

Phase Two: Charging Infrastructure and Fleet Expansion

With the first phase now complete, DP World is moving forward with the second phase of the electrification project, which focuses on expanding charging infrastructure and further growing the electric fleet.

The company is currently installing a dedicated on-site charging station consisting of five new chargers, representing an investment of approximately $3.2 million. Construction is underway, with temporary chargers supporting the vehicles until the permanent system is completed later this year.

This next phase will also include the addition of more electric ITVs, with an expected electric fleet total of 41 units by years end, further advancing the transition away from diesel-powered equipment.

This advancement is part of DP World's broader efforts to electrify equipment across its Latin America operations. In 2024, DP World unveiled the first charging station for electric trucks at the Port of Callao, Peru. This made Callao the first port terminal in Latin America to adopt such infrastructure, showcasing DP World's commitment to decarbonization. The site features 10 fast chargers (200 KW each) for 20 electric internal transport trucks (ITVs), supported by Latam Mobility report Enel X Way technology.

Building a Low-Carbon Logistics Ecosystem

The electrification project is part of DP World's broader sustainability roadmap in the Dominican Republic, where the company has already achieved a 13% reduction in emissions since 2022 and is working toward reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 42% by 2030, aligned with its global commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Across its global network, DP World is investing in electric equipment, renewable energy infrastructure, and alternative fuels to reduce emissions from port and logistics operations - a core pillar of its "Our World, Our Future" sustainability strategy.

These investments demonstrate how ports can play a central role in enabling cleaner global trade.

Long-Term Investment in Sustainable Trade

DP World's electrification initiative is part of a broader commitment to strengthening the Dominican Republic's logistics ecosystem.

Over the past two decades, the company has invested more than $800 million in infrastructure, technology, and operational safety in the country - helping position the Dominican Republic as a strategic hub connecting the Caribbean, North America, and South America.

Alongside equipment electrification, DP World continues to invest in sustainable infrastructure, ecosystem restoration initiatives, and next-generation logistics capabilities designed to support the future of global trade.

Driving the Future of Sustainable Port Operations

As global supply chains evolve, ports are under increasing pressure to reduce emissions while maintaining the speed and efficiency that global commerce demands.

DP World's electrification milestone in the Dominican Republic demonstrates how ports can achieve both - combining technological innovation with environmental responsibility to build the next generation of sustainable logistics hubs.

Learn more about DP World's sustainability impact across Latin America

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DP World

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dp-world-advances-decarbonization-in-the-dominican-republic-with-1167720