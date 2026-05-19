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WKN: A2R8JZ | ISIN: XS2056719359 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
19.05.26 | 09:25
77,94 
+0,09 % +0,07
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DP WORLD LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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PR Newswire
19.05.2026 09:42 Uhr
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VITBIO Launches OmniGmot Golfer Training Technology at DP World Tour Catalunya Championship

AI-powered performance technology helps golfers and coaches better understand swing mechanics, balance, and ground force in real time.

BARCELONA, Spain, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new generation of golf training technology was unveiled this week at the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship, part of the DP World Tour, held at Real Club de Golf El Prat. The launch marks a significant step forward in helping golfers better understand how they train. The technology is easy to integrate into daily practice, allowing players to review their swings in real time, track overall improvement, and develop more consistent training habits. It also offers a new way to understand and improve performance in one of the world's leading golf markets.

The system, OmniGmot Golfer, developed by deep-tech sports technology company VITBIO, brings multiple layers of golf performance analysis into one centralized platform. It introduces a fundamentally different approach to training by focusing on how the body moves, rather than relying solely on ball or club data.

Presented in a high-performance environment at one of Spain's most important tournaments, the technology captured the attention of players, coaches, and industry professionals. The presentation brought together prominent figures from the Spanish sports ecosystem, including Juan Guerrero-Burgos, newly appointed President of the Royal Spanish Golf Federation; Joan Soteras Vigo, Vice President of the RFEF; and Ander Martínez, President of the PGA of Spain, alongside representatives from the golf, sports, and business communities. The event also attracted coverage from leading Spanish sports media outlets, including MARCA, AS, and other major sports publications.

At the heart of OmniGmot Golfer are sophisticated footwear sensors and artificial intelligence capable of analyzing swing mechanics, balance, and force distribution in real time. Using a smartphone, players and coaches can access a complete biomechanical analysis of each swing in training environments or directly on the course.

By measuring key variables such as posture, pressure, sequencing, and ground force, OmniGmot Golfer delivers a detailed movement profile of the golfer, enabling the identification of inefficiencies that are often invisible to the naked eye.

A growing number of professional golfers and coaches are already incorporating OmniGmot Golfer into their daily training routines to refine technique, improve consistency, and make performance development more measurable. Its adoption by leading international golf federations further reinforces the system's role as a trusted tool for modern high-performance training.

"Golf has always been a sport defined by technique, but until now, understanding the body behind the swing has been limited," said Edward Chou, Executive Director of VITBIO EMEA. "This technology allows players and coaches to access that information instantly and translate it into real performance improvements."

Recognized with the ISPO Award 2025, OmniGmot Golfer reflects the growing role of artificial intelligence, wearable technology, and data-driven insights in shaping the future of sports performance.

About VITBIO

VITBIO is a deep-tech sports technology company focused on AIoT wearable devices, artificial intelligence, and biomechanical intelligence for sports performance and health.

The company develops its technology in-house, delivering real-time, high-precision movement data to athletes, coaches, clubs, and high-performance environments, with the goal of making advanced biomechanics accessible and actionable across all levels of sport.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981138/OMNIGMOT_GOLF_V3.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981144/dBio_Luxembourg_edit.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981143/VITBIO_presents_OmniGmot_Golfer_to_players__coaches__media__and_sports_industry_representatives_duri.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981142/The_VIP_suite_at_the_Estrella_Damm_Catalunya_Championship_at_Real_Club_de_Golf_El_Prat_in_Barcelona.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981141/The_OmniGmot_Golfer_app_interface_displays_real_time_swing_analysis_on_a_smartphone__showing_body_mo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981140/A_golfer_demonstrates_the_OmniGmot_Golfer_system_during_the_Estrella_Damm_Catalunya_Championship__pa.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981139/VITBIO_presents_OmniGmot_Golfer_to_players__coaches__media__and_sports_industry_representatives_duri.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vitbio-launches-omnigmot-golfer-training-technology-at-dp-world-tour-catalunya-championship-302773548.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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